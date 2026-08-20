Bridgeline Digital: Leading eCommerce Retailer Expands Adoption of HawkSearch With Hybrid Search and AI Shopping Assistant

WOBURN, MA / ACCESS Newswire / August 20, 2026 / Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN), a leader in AI-powered product discovery and eCommerce solutions, announced today that a long-standing eCommerce retailer has expanded its HawkSearch deployment with the addition of Hybrid Search and Search Assistant, furthering its adoption of Bridgeline's AI-powered product discovery technologies and extending its relationship with the company

Expanding Investment in AI Commerce

The retailer has been a HawkSearch customer since 2023 and recently expanded its deployment with the addition of Search Assistant and Hybrid Search while extending its relationship with Bridgeline. The expansion reflects the customer's continued investment in improving product discovery, enhancing the online shopping experience, and helping customers find products more efficiently.

"Customer expansions remain one of the strongest indicators of platform value," said Ari Kahn, Chief Executive Officer of Bridgeline. "We continue to see customers expand their use of HawkSearch as they look to improve product discovery, increase customer engagement, and deliver more intuitive shopping experiences. This latest expansion reflects the growing demand for technologies that help connect shoppers with the products they're looking for more quickly and effectively."

Growing Adoption of Agent Technology

The expansion reflects growing adoption of semantic search and conversational eCommerce technologies as retailers seek to deliver more intuitive product discovery experiences while increasing engagement and conversion rates.

The addition of Search Assistant reflects the next evolution of eCommerce product discovery, where shoppers can interact with product catalogs using natural language rather than relying solely on traditional keyword searches. By combining conversational shopping experiences with HawkSearch's advanced product discovery engine, retailers can help customers find relevant products faster, reduce friction in the buying process, and create more personalized online experiences.

About Bridgeline

Bridgeline helps companies accelerate online revenue by improving traffic, conversion rates, and average order value through AI-powered commerce technology. Its HawkSearch platform delivers advanced search, personalization, and merchandising capabilities for B2B and B2C enterprises across high-growth industries.

Learn more at: www.bridgeline.com and www.hawksearch.com .

Contact:

Kelly Maltman

SVP of Marketing

Bridgeline Digital

press@bridgeline.com

SOURCE: Bridgeline Digital

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/leading-ecommerce-retailer-expands-adoption-of-hawksearch-with-hy-1209469