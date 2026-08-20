Medical Care Technologies Inc.: StrainScan Pro Enables Farm-to-Plate Freshness and Quality Tracking Across the Food Supply Chain

Proprietary AI Vision Platform Supports Visual Consistency from Harvest Through Distribution and Retail

MESA, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / August 20, 2026 / Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTCID:MDCE) today highlighted the farm-to-plate capabilities of its StrainScan Pro platform, positioning the proprietary AI vision software as a tool for visual freshness and quality tracking across the food supply chain.

Maintaining consistency from the field to the final destination remains one of the most persistent challenges in agriculture and food distribution. StrainScan Pro is designed to support that process through rapid, on-device visual analysis that can help operators assess quality indicators at multiple points - from harvest and packing to distribution centers and retail environments.

The platform is optimized for deployment on iPad Air devices, giving enterprise users a portable solution that can move with the product rather than remaining fixed in a single location. This flexibility allows visual checks to occur at critical handoff points throughout the supply chain.

"Quality and freshness are not determined at a single moment - they are protected across an entire journey," said Marshall Perkins, CEO of Medical Care Technologies. "StrainScan Pro is built to help operators apply consistent visual intelligence from the field all the way to the point of sale. By delivering the platform as proprietary software ready for iPad Air, we are making advanced visual tracking practical at every stage."

Medical Care Technologies is a technology company. It develops and commercializes AI vision software and does not cultivate, process, distribute, or sell cannabis or any plant products.

As global agriculture and food supply networks continue to expand in scale and complexity, the demand for mobile, consistent visual tools continues to grow. StrainScan Pro is being advanced as a single proprietary platform capable of supporting quality verification needs across both regulated retail and broader agricultural supply chains.

Investors and industry participants can explore the platform at: https://strainscanpro.com

Medical Care Technologies continues to advance its AI vision capabilities across high-value verticals while generating revenue through its operating subsidiaries.

About Medical Care Technologies Inc. Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTCID:MDCE) is a diversified technology company focused on the development and commercialization of artificial intelligence-powered applications spanning health, wellness, nutrition, lifestyle, and enterprise imaging analysis solutions. Visit: https://medicalcaretechnologies.com

Safe Harbor Statement This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions, and actual results may differ materially due to various risks and uncertainties. The company undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Contact Information: Medical Care Technologies Inc. 1910 S. Stapley Drive, Suite 221, Mesa, AZ 85204 Phone: +1 (480) 645-0750 Email: marshall@medicalcaretechnologies.com Websites: https://medicalcaretechnologies.com | https://strainscanpro.com

SOURCE: Medical Care Technologies Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/strainscan-pro-enables-farm-to-plate-freshness-and-quality-tracking-a-1208682