Hacksaw appoints Ana Vrabic Verdir as permanent Group CEO

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / August 20, 2026 / Hacksaw (STO:HACK) - The Board of Directors of Hacksaw AB (publ) ("Hacksaw" or "the Group") has appointed Ana Vrabic Verdir as permanent Group CEO. Ana has served as Interim Group CEO since April 2026 and has been a member of the Board since 2024. The appointment as permanent Group CEO takes effect immediately.
The Chairman of the Board led the recruitment process which included both external and internal candidates.
"Ana has been close to Hacksaw for several years and, as a Board member and Interim Group CEO, she has a strong understanding of both the business and the company's development. Since April she has led the Group with clear direction, and the Board is unanimous that she is the right person to build on that work," says Patrick Svensk, Chairman of the Board.
"Hacksaw operates in a large and growing global market, and after these past months my view is that we have only begun to see what the platform can carry. I have seen at close range the drive and entrepreneurial spirit within this organisation, and that is where our strength lies. I look forward to continuing to deliver on our business strategy together with the team, and I thank the Board for its continued confidence," says Ana Vrabic Verdir.
Ana Vrabic Verdir remains a member of the Board until the next annual general meeting. The Group's management structure is otherwise unchanged, and operational activities continue to be run from Malta and from the respective markets.
For more information, please contact:
E-mail: ir@hacksawgroup.com
About Hacksaw
Hacksaw AB (publ) is a B2B technology platform and game development company. The scalable and modular platform, built on a modern code base, enables rapid development and distribution of games. Games developed by Hacksaw comprise digital slots, scratch cards, and instant win games. We operate across the whole B2B iGaming value chain, from game development to distribution and our customers comprise some of the largest private and state-owned iGaming operators in the industry. Hacksaw's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (HACK).
This information is information that Hacksaw is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-08-20 16:25 CEST.
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Hacksaw appoints Ana Vrabic Verdir as permanent Group CEO
SOURCE: Hacksaw
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/hacksaw-appoints-ana-vrabic-verdir-as-permanent-group-ceo-1209773