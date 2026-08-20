Hacksaw appoints Ana Vrabic Verdir as permanent Group CEO

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / August 20, 2026 / Hacksaw (STO:HACK) - The Board of Directors of Hacksaw AB (publ) ("Hacksaw" or "the Group") has appointed Ana Vrabic Verdir as permanent Group CEO. Ana has served as Interim Group CEO since April 2026 and has been a member of the Board since 2024. The appointment as permanent Group CEO takes effect immediately.

The Chairman of the Board led the recruitment process which included both external and internal candidates.

"Ana has been close to Hacksaw for several years and, as a Board member and Interim Group CEO, she has a strong understanding of both the business and the company's development. Since April she has led the Group with clear direction, and the Board is unanimous that she is the right person to build on that work," says Patrick Svensk, Chairman of the Board.

"Hacksaw operates in a large and growing global market, and after these past months my view is that we have only begun to see what the platform can carry. I have seen at close range the drive and entrepreneurial spirit within this organisation, and that is where our strength lies. I look forward to continuing to deliver on our business strategy together with the team, and I thank the Board for its continued confidence," says Ana Vrabic Verdir.

Ana Vrabic Verdir remains a member of the Board until the next annual general meeting. The Group's management structure is otherwise unchanged, and operational activities continue to be run from Malta and from the respective markets.