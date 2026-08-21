Announcement from the extra general meeting of Hacksaw AB

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / August 21, 2026 / Hacksaw (STO:HACK) - Today on 21 August 2026, the extra general meeting of Hacksaw AB ("Hacksaw" or the "Company") was held, whereby the shareholders passed the following resolutions.

Cancellation of Key Employee LTIP 2026/2029:1 and implementation of Key Employee LTIP 2026/2029:2

The general meeting resolved, in accordance with the board's proposal, to cancel Key Employee LTIP 2026/2029:1, which was adopted by the annual general meeting on 27 April 2026. The reason for the cancellation is to replace Key Employee LTIP 2026/2029:1 with Key Employee LTIP 2026/2029:2 so that participants may participate under terms deemed more market based and terms more cost-efficient for the Company. The general meeting further resolved to implement Key Employee LTIP 2026/2029:2 in accordance with the board's proposal.

Issue of warrants

The general meeting resolved, in accordance with the board's proposal, to issue a maximum of 2,000,000 warrants of series 2026/2029:2, which may result in a maximum increase in the Company's share capital of EUR 462.192642. The warrants shall entitle to subscription of new shares in the Company.

The right to subscribe for warrants shall, with deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights, be attributed to the Company with the right and obligation to, at one or several occasions, transfer the warrants to participants in Key Employee LTIP 2026/2029:2.

The warrants shall be subscribed for by the Company as of 21 August 2026 up to and including 3 September 2026 on a separate subscription list, with a right for the board of directors to extend the subscription period.

The warrants are subscribed for without consideration.

Participants in Key Employee LTIP 2026/2029:2, who are employed by the Company or a company with the group, shall be entitled to a net salary compensation of normally 50 percent, but in certain cases up to 100 percent, of the option premium upon acquisition of warrants, subject to continued employment at the end of the term of Key Employee LTIP 2026/2029:2.

Each warrant entitles to subscription of one new share in the Company during the period from 1 September 2029 up to and including 31 October 2029 or the earlier date set forth in the terms for the warrants.

The subscription price per share shall be determined to an amount equal to 150 percent of the volume weighted average price at Nasdaq Stockholm during the period from 14 August 2026 up to and including 20 August 2026. The calculated subscription price shall be rounded to the nearest hundredth of a SEK, whereby SEK 0.005 shall be rounded up to SEK 0.01. The subscription price may not amount to less than the quota value of the shares.

The purpose of the issue and the deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights is to implement Key Employee LTIP 2026/2029:2, the purpose of which is to establish conditions to maintain and increase the motivation of current and future key employees, employees, consultants, and other persons performing services within the Company and the group. The board finds that it is in the interest of all shareholders that key employees, employees, consultants, and other persons who are considered important to the development of the group, have a long-term interest in the positive value development of the Company's shares. A long-term ownership commitment is expected to stimulate an increased interest in the business and earnings development as a whole, as well as increase the motivation of the participants, and aims to create a common interest between the participants and the Company's shareholders.

Approval of transfer of warrants

The general meeting resolved to approve that the Company may transfer a maximum of 2,000,000 warrants of series 2026/2029:2 to participants in Key Employee LTIP 2026/2029:2, in accordance with the allotment principles set out below, or otherwise dispose of the warrants to fulfill the obligations under Key Employee LTIP 2026/2029:2.

Current and future key employees, employees, consultants, and other persons performing services within the Company and the group will be offered to acquire from the Company, warrants divided into two categories as follows:

Senior executives comprising up to two positions are each offered the opportunity to acquire not more than 50,000 warrants and in total not more than 100,000 warrants. Other key persons comprising up to 160 positions are each offered the opportunity to acquire not more than 75,000 warrants and in total not more than 1,900,000 warrants.

The Company shall be entitled to retain warrants that later may be offered to current (who are not acquiring their whole offered part) and future participants in accordance with the acquisition and allotment principles set out above.

Transfer of warrants to participants shall be made at a price equal to the warrant's market value at the time of transfer, which shall be calculated according to the Black-Scholes valuation model or other generally accepted valuation model. Valuation of the options shall be performed by an independent appraiser, audit firm or valuation expert. Participants in the Key Employee LTIP 2026/2029:2 who are employed by the Company or any company within the group may be compensated by the Company or a company within the group for up to 100 percent, after tax, of the option premium.

The transfer of warrants to participants shall be conditional upon the Company and the participant entering into a warrant agreement containing, inter alia, provisions regarding transfers, repurchase in certain circumstances and other customary terms and conditions.

For detailed information regarding the resolutions at the extra general meeting as set out above, please refer to the notice and the complete proposals which are available at the Company's website, www.hacksawgroup.com.

For more information, please contact:

E-mail: ir@hacksawgroup.com

About Hacksaw

Hacksaw AB (publ) is a B2B technology platform and game development company. The scalable and modular platform, built on a modern code base, enables rapid development and distribution of games. Games developed by Hacksaw comprise digital slots, scratch cards, and instant win games. We operate across the whole B2B iGaming value chain, from game development to distribution and our customers comprise some of the largest private and state-owned iGaming operators in the industry. Hacksaw's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (HACK).

Attachments

Announcement from the extra general meeting of Hacksaw AB

SOURCE: Hacksaw

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/announcement-from-the-extra-general-meeting-of-hacksaw-ab-1210300