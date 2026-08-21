Medical Care Technologies Inc.: MDCE Advances StrainScan Pro as Scalable Enterprise Platform for Multi-Billion-Dollar Retail and Agricultural Operators

Proprietary AI Vision Software Delivers a Single, Portable Standard for Visual Quality Verification Across Multiple High-Value Industries

MESA, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / August 21, 2026 / Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTCID:MDCE) today reinforced the enterprise positioning of its StrainScan Pro platform, highlighting the proprietary AI vision software as a scalable solution designed to serve multi-location retail and agricultural operators through a single, unified system.

Over the course of recent announcements, Medical Care Technologies has outlined how StrainScan Pro supports visual strain and quality verification for licensed retail operators, early detection of pests and crop illness in the field, and freshness tracking concepts from harvest through distribution. These capabilities are delivered through one proprietary platform optimized for deployment on iPad Air devices.

The combination of on-device performance and enterprise portability allows operators to apply consistent visual intelligence across farms, packing facilities, distribution nodes, and multi-store retail environments without relying on fixed industrial infrastructure.

"StrainScan Pro is built to function as a practical enterprise standard," said Marshall Perkins, CEO of Medical Care Technologies. "One proprietary AI vision platform. One simple deployment model on iPad Air. The ability to support quality verification needs across regulated retail and large-scale agriculture. That is the value we are focused on delivering."

Medical Care Technologies is a technology company. It develops and commercializes AI vision software and does not cultivate, process, distribute, or sell cannabis or any plant products.

By addressing needs across both multi-billion-dollar retail sectors and the multi-trillion-dollar global agriculture market, StrainScan Pro continues to demonstrate the breadth of Medical Care Technologies' AI vision strategy. The Company remains focused on advancing practical, scalable tools that create measurable value for enterprise clients.

Investors and industry participants can explore the platform at: https://strainscanpro.com.

Medical Care Technologies continues to advance its AI vision capabilities across high-value verticals while generating revenue through its operating subsidiaries.

About Medical Care Technologies Inc. Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC Pink:MDCE) is a diversified technology company focused on the development and commercialization of artificial intelligence-powered applications spanning health, wellness, nutrition, lifestyle, and enterprise imaging analysis solutions. Visit: https://medicalcaretechnologies.com.

Safe Harbor Statement This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions, and actual results may differ materially due to various risks and uncertainties. The company undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Contact Information: Medical Care Technologies Inc. 1910 S. Stapley Drive, Suite 221, Mesa, AZ 85204 Phone: +1 (480) 645-0750 Email: marshall@medicalcaretechnologies.com

Websites: https://medicalcaretechnologies.com | https://strainscanpro.com

SOURCE: Medical Care Technologies Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/mdce-advances-strainscan-pro-as-scalable-enterprise-platform-for-mult-1208688