Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable and platform firmware leader, today announced its exhibition plan for the upcoming FPGAWorld Conference 2026, taking place on Sept. 8, 2026, in Stockholm, Sweden.

As part of the event, Lattice will deliver technical presentations and host a demo showcase focused on how its low power FPGA solutions are advancing Industrial IoT and sensor bridging applications.

Who: Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor What When (GMT+2): Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2026 Lattice Demo Showcase Presentations (Track: 12:20 13:35, Room Brave 05) "Solving Your Power Puzzle: Lattice FPGAs' Path to Uncompromised Low Power" "Practical Security Fundamentals for FPGA Engineers"

Where: AFRY, Frösundaleden 2A, 169 70 Solna, Sweden



The FPGAWorld Conference is an international forum for researchers, engineers, teachers, students, and hackers. It covers topics such as complex analog/digital/software FPGA SoC systems, FPGA/ASIC-based products, educational and industrial cases, and more.

Supporting Resources

For more information about Lattice, visit https://www.latticesemi.com

For more information about the conference, visit https://fpgaworld.com/

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC) is the low power programmable and platform firmware leader. We solve customer challenges from the Edge to the Cloud, in the growing Compute, Communications, Industrial, and Embedded markets. With the addition of AMI's industry-leading, silicon-neutral platform firmware and infrastructure manageability solutions, Lattice now delivers the industry's most complete secure management and control platform for cloud and AI data center infrastructure. Our technology, long-standing relationships, and commitment to world-class support let our customers quickly and easily unleash their innovation to create a smart, secure, and connected world. For more information about Lattice, please visit www.latticesemi.com and follow us via LinkedIn, X, YouTube, Facebook, WeChat, and Weibo.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, Lattice Semiconductor (& design), and specific product designations are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries. The use of the word "partner" does not imply a legal partnership between Lattice and any other entity.

GENERAL NOTICE: Other product names used in this publication are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective holders.

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Contacts:

MEDIA CONTACT:

Sophia Hong

Lattice Semiconductor

503-268-8786

Sophia.Hong@latticesemi.com

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Rick Muscha

Lattice Semiconductor

408-826-6000

Rick.Muscha@latticesemi.com