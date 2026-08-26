Medical Care Technologies Inc.: Medical Care Technologies Advances AI Longitudinal Body-Map Monitoring Capabilities Within its Melanoma Scan Beta App

Company reviews methods designed to assist users in tracking visible skin changes over time with more accuracy.

MESA, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / August 26, 2026 / Medical Care Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE) ("MDCE" or the "Company") today announced it's improved longitudinal body-map monitoring capabilities within its MDCE Melanoma Scan Beta platform. The review focuses on methods intended to help users organize, catalog, and track visible skin images over time through structured, repeatable imaging workflows.

The MDCE Melanoma Scan Beta is being developed as an AI-assisted imaging and body-map monitoring application. It incorporates an interactive body-map interface designed to allow users to store, compare, and review skin images within a centralized environment. A core development objective is the creation of a structured longitudinal imaging framework that supports image history organization and visual change tracking across successive imaging sessions.

Unlike approaches that examine individual images in isolation, the platform's body-map architecture is designed to provide a more comprehensive view of the skin surface over time. Development efforts continue to emphasize workflow refinement, image consistency, usability optimization, platform infrastructure, and the underlying AI vision capabilities that power temporal image analysis.

"Our work centers on building intelligent imaging technologies that support organized, long-term visual monitoring, that improves learning over time." said Marshall Perkins, CEO of Medical Care Technologies. "Longitudinal body-map capabilities represent an innovative direction in digital wellness tools-helping users maintain a clear, structured record of visible skin features as part of everyday preventative awareness."

The Company continues rigorous internal evaluation of these capabilities as part of its broader multi-phase testing and refinement process for the MDCE Melanoma Scan Beta. Progress builds on earlier milestones that included platform stability testing, AI model optimization using gold-standard public dermatology datasets, and validation of image organization and longitudinal analysis functions.

The MDCE Melanoma Scan Beta platform remains in beta-stage development. It has not received regulatory clearance and is not intended to treat, cure, diagnose or prevent any disease or medical condition. It is being developed as an image organization and monitoring system intended to support longitudinal skin health tracking and preventative wellness awareness.

These efforts align with Medical Care Technologies' diversified technology portfolio, which includes AI-powered consumer applications, proprietary vision systems, authentication platforms, and high-value memorabilia operations. The Company maintains its corporate website at www.medicalcaretechnologies.com, where additional information on its AI health initiatives is available.

Medical Care Technologies expects to provide further updates on platform refinement, testing progress, and long-term development pathways related to longitudinal monitoring capabilities.

About Medical Care Technologies Inc.

Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE) is a technology company focused on artificial intelligence, imaging technologies, digital wellness platforms, authentication technologies, and advanced software development. The Company's initiatives include AI-assisted imaging tools designed to support emerging opportunities in preventative wellness and digital health, alongside revenue-generating subsidiaries in sports memorabilia authentication and auctions.

Investor / Media Contact:

Medical Care Technologies Inc.

1910 S Stapley Drive, Suite 221

Mesa, AZ 85204

Phone: 1-480-645-0750

Email: marshall@medicalcaretechnologies.com

Website: https://www.medicalcaretechnologies.com

X: https://x.com/medicalcaretech

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding platform development, testing initiatives, longitudinal monitoring capabilities, AI imaging technologies, commercialization pathways, and strategic objectives. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

SOURCE: Medical Care Technologies Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/medical-care-technologies-otc-pink-mdce-advances-ai-longitudinal-body-1212831