Regulatory News:

Veolia (Paris:VIE) successfully tapped the bond market in a two-tranch transaction totaling 1.15 billion:

a 4-year bond for 650 million euros bearing a coupon of 3.678 %,

a 8-year bond for 500 million euros bearing a coupon of 4.088 %.

The operation attracted more than 250 orders for an overall amount which peaked at 3.4 billion euros.

This high level of oversubscription, the quality of the investors and the very good terms obtained testify to the very positive perception of Veolia's signature, its international growth outlook and its financial solidity.

"Veolia keeps successfully raising funds with excellent conditions in a particularly busy market," says Emmanuelle Menning, Deputy Veolia CEO Finance. "The outstanding response from investors reflects their confidence in Veolia's business model as the global leader in ecological transformation, as well as in the strength of its development strategy."

ABOUT VEOLIA

Veolia, a global leader in environmental services, works every day to build environmental security for the benefit of public health and the competitiveness of industries and regions. With 215,000 employees across five continents, working closely with local communities, and thanks to its cutting-edge technologies, the group cleans up pollution, reduces carbon emissions, and regenerates resources through concrete solutions that combine its expertise in water and water technologies, waste including hazardous waste management, and local energy. In 2025, the Veolia group served 110 million people with drinking water and 97 million with sanitation, produced 45 million megawatt hours of energy, and treated 64 million tons of waste. Veolia Environnement (Paris Euronext: VIE, Fortune 500, SBF 120) generated consolidated revenue of €44.4 billion in 2025. www.veolia.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260826278530/en/

Contacts:

MEDIA RELATIONS

Laurent Obadia Evgeniya Mazalova

Charline Bouchereau Anna Beaubatie

Aurélien Sarrosquy

presse.groupe@veolia.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS

Selma Bekhechi Ariane de Lamaze

Tel. 33 (0)1 85 57 84 76 84 80

investor-relations@veolia.com