Skanska AB: Skanska invests NOK 270M, about SEK 260M, in the second phase of a residential project in Trondheim, Norway

Skanska invests NOK 270M, about SEK 260M, in the second phase of the residential project Lillebytunet in Trondheim, Norway. The second phase consists of 66 apartments and seven row houses.

Lillebytunet is part of the ongoing transformation of the Lilleby area in Trondheim, where Skanska is developing a new residential neighborhood close to the city center.

Construction work will commence immediately, with completion scheduled for the third quarter of 2028.

For further information please contact:

Audun Lågøyr, EVP Communications, Skanska Norway, tel +47 93 45 25 31

Andreas Joons, Press Officer, Skanska AB, tel +46 76 870 75 51

Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com.

Skanska Group uses its knowledge and foresight to shape the way people live, work, and connect. We are one of the world's largest construction and project development companies, with 2025 revenue totaling SEK 179 billion. We operate across select markets in the Nordics, Europe and USA. Together with our customers and the collective expertise of our approximately 25,900 teammates, we create innovative and sustainable solutions that support healthy living beyond our lifetime.