Veolia announced the signing of three strategic memorandums of understanding in water technologies and hazardous waste management.

These agreements address major challenges for the Kingdom: preservation of water resources, energy efficiency, decarbonization of industry, and development of local skills.

Established with three leading economic and industrial players in Saudi Arabia, these partnerships strengthen Veolia's longstanding commitment in the country and its contribution to the ambitions of Saudi Vision 2030, aligning with the objectives of its strategic GreenUp program.

Regulatory News:

Veolia Environnement (Paris:VIE):

The world leader in environmental services, announces the signing of three ambitious memorandums of understanding with three major players in the Kingdom's industrial development:

Acwa, a world-leading private water desalination company.

- Ma'aden, a major player in the Saudi mining industry.

- Khazeen, a subsidiary of GASCO, specializing in LPG storage.

These three strategic agreements establish a framework for enhanced cooperation across water technologies and hazardous waste treatment. They align fully with key Saudi Vision 2030 objectives regarding resource preservation, advancing the circular economy, and decarbonization. They also aim to strengthen the development of local capabilities and expertise in environmental services.

"Environmental security has become an essential condition for the sovereignty, competitiveness, and strategic autonomy of territories. In Saudi Arabia, this involves the ability to preserve every drop of water, decarbonize industrial development, and turn waste into resources. Through these agreements, and thanks to our cutting-edge technologies and solutions, we are taking action on a large scale to turn challenges into concrete and effective solutions, in line with Saudi Vision 2030. Our innovations and expertise are only effective when they find concrete applications in response to a territory's challenges and in support of its essential infrastructures," says Estelle Brachlianoff, CEO of Veolia.

Optimizing the Desalination Value Chain with Acwa

The memorandum of understanding signed with Acwa, a world-leading private water desalination company, a leader in the energy transition, and a first mover into green hydrogen at scale, aims to improve the performance of seawater desalination plants design: energy efficiency, optimization of the use of chemical solutions, improvement of water quality, and the deployment of best technical, digital, and operational practices. Veolia and Acwa, world leaders in desalination, intend to amplify their previous co-performance achievements recorded at several of the region's desalination plants, the most efficient in the world. The collaboration will positively impact Acwa's existing and future projects, whose current capacity is 9.7 million m3 per day (equivalent to 3,900 Olympic swimming pools per day). The potential emissions reduction from this collaboration could reach 500,000 tons of CO2 per year, equivalent to the annual emissions of around 110,000 conventional cars, while also lowering operating costs and strengthening the water security of the regions concerned.

Rethinking the Mining Industry's Supply Chain with Ma'aden

The memorandum of understanding signed with Ma'aden, a major player in the development of Saudi Arabia's mining industry, focuses on water cycle and industrial waste management in this highly strategic sector for the Kingdom's economic diversification. Veolia's cutting-edge water technologies, as the world leader in the field, will significantly optimize processes, particularly through the treatment and reuse of industrial water. In the area of waste, beyond expert treatment and thanks to Veolia's innovative solutions, the agreement will explore possibilities for source reduction, recovery, and valorization of materials in order to create new circular economy loops.

Decarbonizing the Strategic Infrastructures of Khazeen Group

Signed with Khazeen, a subsidiary of the National Gas and Industrialization Company, GASCO, specialized in liquefied petroleum gas storage, the agreement notably involves deploying environmental technologies to support the decarbonization objectives of the regional industry leader. The company's storage infrastructures, located throughout the country, will benefit from Veolia's solutions for industrial water treatment and hazardous waste management. The agreement also provides for developing an integrated Facility Management offer for water, energy, and waste management for Khazeen's clients.

Veolia, the Trusted Partner of the Kingdom for Over 50 years

In the face of water resource scarcity, accelerating climate change, and growing industrial needs, the ability to secure essential resources while minimizing the impact of activities is a strategic challenge for the Kingdom. Present in Saudi Arabia since 1975, Veolia supports the development of essential infrastructure through its combined solutions and expertise in water, waste, and energy. For decades, the Group has notably worked in Jubail, the world's largest industrial complex, to treat industrial wastewater from major petrochemical companies. Regarding industrial water reuse, hazardous waste management, and energy efficiency, Veolia is committed to helping build the Kingdom's environmental security, benefiting its competitiveness and communities.

ABOUT VEOLIA

Veolia, a global leader in environmental services, works every day to build environmental security for the benefit of public health and the competitiveness of industries and regions. With 215,000 employees across five continents, working closely with local communities, and thanks to its cutting-edge technologies, the group cleans up pollution, reduces carbon emissions, and regenerates resources through concrete solutions that combine its expertise in water and water technologies, waste including hazardous waste management, and local energy. In 2025, the Veolia group served 110 million people with drinking water and 97 million with sanitation, produced 45 million megawatt hours of energy, and treated 64 million tons of waste. Veolia Environnement (Paris Euronext: VIE, Fortune 500, SBF 120) generated consolidated revenue of €44.4 billion in 2025. www.veolia.com

ABOUT ACWA

Acwa (TADAWUL: 2082) is a Saudi-listed company and a world-leading private water desalination company, the first mover into green hydrogen, and a leader in the global energy transition. Registered and established in 2004 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Acwa employs over 4,000 people and is currently present in 16 countries in the Middle East, Africa, Central Asia, and Southeast Asia. As of July 2026, Acwa's portfolio comprises 111 assets in operation, advanced development, or under construction, representing SAR 475 billion USD 127 billion of assets under management and the capacity to generate 98.2 GW of power (of which 52.3 GW is renewables) and manage 9.7 million m3/day of desalinated water. The energy and water capacity generated by Acwa's assets is delivered on a bulk basis to address the needs of state utilities and industries on long-term, off-taker contracts under utility services outsourcing and public-private partnership models. www.acwapower.com

ABOUT KHAZEEN

Building on the more than six decades of experience of its parent company, GASCO, Khazeen plays a key role in Saudi Arabia's energy ecosystem. The company specializes in LPG storage and handling, as well as cylinder and tanker filling across the Kingdom, leveraging advanced technologies to support safety and continuity of supply. Khazeen's operations are underpinned by significant scale: more than 127 million cylinders filled annually, over 2 million cylinders refurbished each year, wholesale LPG sales exceeding 770 million liters, and LPG storage capacity of more than 77 million liters. www.khazeen.com.sa

ABOUT MA'ADEN

Founded in 1997, Ma'aden (Saudi Arabian Mining Company) has established itself as the largest mining and metallurgical company in the Middle East. As a strategic player in Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, it is helping to transform the mining sector into the third pillar of the national economy, alongside hydrocarbons and petrochemicals. Ma'aden operates in four main areas: the extraction and processing of phosphate into world-renowned fertilizers, particularly from the Al Jalamid and Wa'ad Al Shamal deposits; the management of an integrated aluminum value chain, from bauxite mining to the production of ingots at Ras Al-Khair; gold extraction on the Arabian Shield, with flagship mines such as Mahd ad Dahab and Ad Duwayhi; and, finally, a strategic diversification into base metals and critical minerals essential for the energy transition. With revenues exceeding $10 billion, more than 17 operating sites, and over 8,000 direct employees, Ma'aden embodies the Kingdom's ambition to develop a competitive and sustainable mining sector, while strengthening the Saudization of skills. www.maaden.com

ABOUT SAUDI VISION 2030

Since the launch of Vision 2030 in 2016, Saudi Arabia has embarked on an unprecedented economic, social, and environmental transformation. This roadmap aims to diversify the Kingdom's economy, modernize its infrastructure, improve quality of life, and build a more sustainable development model, particularly based on innovation, resource preservation, and mobilization of the private sector. Among the main strategic priorities of Vision 2030 are: diversifying the economy and reducing its dependence on hydrocarbons; developing new economic sectors; attracting investments and strengthening the role of the private sector; modernizing infrastructure and building smarter, more sustainable, and more attractive cities; preserving natural resources, especially water; accelerating the circular economy as well as decarbonization; and developing local skills, creating qualified jobs, and sustainably improving the quality of life.

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Contacts:

CONTACTS VEOLIA

GROUP PRESS RELATIONS

Laurent Obadia Evgeniya Mazalova

Anna Beaubatie Aurélien Sarrosquy

Charline Bouchereau

presse.groupe@veolia.com

INVESTORS ANALYSTS

Selma Bekhechi Ariane de Lamaze

Tél. 33 (0)1 85 57 84 76

investor-relations@veolia.com