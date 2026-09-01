Medical Care Technologies Inc. Centers StrainScan Pro on Multi-Trillion-Dollar Agriculture and Foodservice Markets

Proprietary AI Vision Platform Now Positioned as a Quality-Control Tool for Farming Operations and High-Volume Foodservice Environments

MESA, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / September 1, 2026 / Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTCID:MDCE) today reinforced that StrainScan Pro is being advanced as an artificial intelligence vision platform built for the agriculture and foodservice industries - two of the largest economic sectors in the world.

StrainScan Pro is proprietary AI vision software designed to support visual quality analysis, consistency checks, and early identification of quality issues. The Company is focusing the platform on practical enterprise use across farming, post-harvest handling, and foodservice operations, including commercial kitchens and high-volume food environments. The software is designed for portable deployment on iPad Air devices, allowing operators to apply visual analysis in the field, at packing points, and inside operating kitchens without fixed industrial systems.

The addressable opportunity is substantial. Global agricultural production is one of the world's largest industries, with gross production value frequently estimated near $4.8 trillion to $5 trillion. The global foodservice sector is similarly massive, with industry estimates placing the restaurant and foodservice market in the multi-trillion-dollar range, including figures near $4 trillion globally and U.S. restaurant and foodservice sales projected around $1.55 trillion in 2026.

These markets depend on speed, consistency, and visual quality control. StrainScan Pro is being developed to help operators assess produce and food quality indicators more quickly and more consistently - from harvest through preparation.

"Our primary focus for StrainScan Pro is agriculture and foodservice," said Marshall Perkins, CEO of Medical Care Technologies. "These are enormous markets with a clear need for practical AI vision tools. We are building software that can help operators protect quality, catch problems earlier, and apply the same visual standard from the field to the kitchen."

Medical Care Technologies is a technology company focused on the development of AI vision and software solutions. StrainScan Pro is an enterprise visual analysis platform and is not a medical diagnostic device.

Investors and industry participants can explore the platform at:

https://strainscanpro.com

Medical Care Technologies continues to advance its AI vision capabilities across high-value verticals while generating revenue through its operating subsidiaries.

About Medical Care Technologies Inc.

Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTCID: MDCE) is a diversified technology company focused on the development and commercialization of artificial intelligence-powered applications spanning health, wellness, nutrition, lifestyle, and enterprise imaging analysis solutions. Visit: https://www.medicalcaretechnologies.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions, and actual results may differ materially due to various risks and uncertainties. The company undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Contact Information:

Medical Care Technologies Inc.

1910 S. Stapley Drive, Suite 221, Mesa, AZ 85204

Phone: +1 (480) 645-0750

Email: info@strainscanpro.com

Websites: https://www.medicalcaretechnologies.com | https://strainscanpro.com

SOURCE: Medical Care Technologies Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/medical-care-technologies-inc.-otcid-mdce-centers-strainscan-pro-on-m-1215064