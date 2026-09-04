DaVita Community Care Report 2025: Leading With Integrity and Accountability

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 4, 2026 / At DaVita, doing the right thing and conducting business activities with the highest standards of ethics is foundational to our culture. We are firmly committed to compliance with our policies and all applicable laws and regulations. (Learn more about our Code of Conduct.)

Beyond navigating complex regulations, DaVita's compliance program empowers teammates to champion ethical standards in everyday decisions. In 2025 alone, we delivered more than 300 compliance and ethics communications across approximately 30 channels - with more than 30 touchpoints focused squarely on ethical leadership and doing what's right.

Sustaining this culture relies on active listening. By analyzing feedback from our annual engagement and ethics culture surveys, we celebrate strong compliance cultures, sharpen leadership accountability, and honor standout peer role models through our Compliance Champion Awards.

This foundation of integrity and open dialogue directly sets the stage for our broader community responsibilities - beginning with Our Commitment to Human Rights and Training & Transparency.

Our Commitment to Human Rights

We are committed to respecting human rights across our value chain, as defined by the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights. In 2022 we worked with a third-party expert consultancy to conduct a human rights impact assessment to learn more about the potential opportunities and risks relating to human rights within our global operations. The corporate-wide assessment covered the full scope of our supply chain, products and services, and operations.

Our assessment methodology included desk-based research, internal and external stakeholder interviews, and detailed analysis of salient issues and management processes. We've identified the following key groups across our value chain: our patients, teammates, third-party workers, our supply chain, community and society, and clinical trial participants.

We use this assessment to inform our continued efforts in support of human rights across our value chain.

Learn more about our human rights commitment.

Training & Transparency

All teammates, guest teammates, medical directors, joint venture partners, as well as certain vendors and other third parties, must complete DaVita's compliance training every year. This training is a critical foundation of our compliance program.

In 2025 DaVita continued to administer a learning assessment to all teammates at the end of general compliance training. The compliance department then used this data for targeted education to individual teammates to supplement their compliance knowledge and awareness.

130,000+ hours of compliance-related trainings were completed by teammates in 2025

Progress Report

2025 Outcomes

In 2021 we published a series of ESG goals to meet by 2025, many of which were aspirational. As we conclude our 5-year cycle, we're proud to report that we have met or exceeded 19 of our 23 published goals, an achievement that reflects the commitment and hard work of the entire DaVita community. The table below provides disclosure of our results.



[1] According to October 2025 data (for 2024 year), the most currently available data, from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services' Five-Star Quality Rating System

[2] Modality selections and decisions related to a patient's care are always made by the attending nephrologist and patient, and provided pursuant to a physician's order

[1] Data from Teammate Engagement Section includes U.S. teammates only.

[2] Data is aggregated and reported out to align with our organizational structure, where we create differentiation between managers and directors. We hold each of those populations to the same EEO-1 benchmark standard. Data as of 12/31/25. 3Calculation excludes physicians and teammates on leave as of 12/31/25.

[1] Via virtual Power Purchase Agreements and/or renewable energy purchases. Accounting completed in accordance with Greenhouse Gas Protocol. [2] As compared to 2018 baseline

[3] Calculated based on gallons per treatment savings from clinics with water efficiency projects implemented

[4] Where local recycling is available and permitted at our premises

[5] Includes domestic kidney care centers with confirmed recycling services

[6] See Environmental Stewardship section for more detail

[7] A Green Action is complete when any teammate does something to improve the environment, reduce environmental impact, and/or learn something new or educate others about sustainability. 1 volunteer hour equates to 1 Green Action.



Our 2025 ESG Goals reflect our voluntary alignment with several of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) adopted by all United Nations Member States in 2015. The SDGs are a call for action by all countries to promote prosperity while protecting the planet. They are part of the United Nations' 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, which sets out a 15-year plan to achieve the SDGs. As a global citizen, DaVita is committed to helping reach these goals. Accordingly, our 2025 goals align with several of the SDGs, including Goal 3: Good Health and Well-Being, Goal 8: Decent Work and Economic Growth and Goal 13: Climate Action.

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View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/davita-community-care-report-2025-leading-with-integrity-and-accounta-1216968