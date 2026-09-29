

NEUBIBERG (dpa-AFX) - Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNY, IFX.DE, 1IFX.MI), announced on Tuesday that it will supply silicon carbide power devices to Eaton, an intelligent power management company, for use in its medium-voltage solid-state transformer platform aimed at 800 VDC power distribution in AI data centers across Asia Pacific.



The companies said the collaboration will improve efficiency, power density and reliability of power conversion needed to connect high-density computing infrastructure to the grid. Eaton's MVSST 2.0 platform reduces conversion stages compared with conventional architectures.



Looking ahead, the companies are exploring next-generation SST platforms based on 2.3 kV and 3.3 kV silicon carbide modules to support higher voltages and greater efficiency for future AI data centers and grid modernization.



On the XETRA, shares of Infineon were gaining 2.83 percent, changing hands at 58.17 euros.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News