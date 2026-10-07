Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 07.10.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 765974 | ISIN: GRS419003009 | Ticker-Symbol: GF8
Tradegate
07.10.26 | 10:27
11,550 Euro
+0,52 % +0,060
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
Griechenland 20
1-Jahres-Chart
ALLWYN AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALLWYN AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,42011,57511:15
11,48011,54511:03
ACCESS Newswire
07.10.2026 10:26 Uhr
190 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hacksaw Gaming Expands Czech Republic Reach with Sazka Hry

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / October 7, 2026 / Hacksaw (STO:HACK) - Hacksaw Gaming has entered into a partnership with Sazka Hry, a brand of Allwyn Cesko, bringing its games to players across the Czech Republic as it continues to build its presence across Central Europe.

With this latest partnership, Hacksaw Gaming is now live with operators representing more than 30% of Czech Republic's locally licensed online gaming market, reflecting continued growth alongside established partners across the country.

Lukáš Bouzek, Head of Casino Product of Sazka Hry:
"Combining the heritage and trust of the Sazka brand with Allwyn's international expertise, Sazka Hry has established itself as a leading force in the Czech online casino market."

"Through a strategy focused on exclusive content, premium player experiences, and long-term innovation, Sazka Hry has built the market's strongest portfolio of proprietary and exclusive games. This unique offering, together with local market expertise and a commitment to responsible gaming, positions Sazka Hry as the benchmark for online casino entertainment in the Czech Republic."

Marcus Cordes, Operational CEO of Hacksaw Gaming:
"Sazka Hry is one of the most established names in Czech gaming, which makes this one of our most significant placements in the region. We're looking forward to building on this partnership in Central Europe."

For more information, please contact:
E-mail: ir@hacksawgroup.com

About Hacksaw
Hacksaw AB (publ) is a B2B technology platform and game development company. The scalable and modular platform, built on a modern code base, enables rapid development and distribution of games. Games developed by Hacksaw comprise digital slots, scratch cards, and instant win games. We operate across the whole B2B iGaming value chain, from game development to distribution and our customers comprise some of the largest private and state-owned iGaming operators in the industry. Hacksaw's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (HACK).

Attachments
Hacksaw Gaming Expands Czech Republic Reach with Sazka Hry

SOURCE: Hacksaw



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/hacksaw-gaming-expands-czech-republic-reach-with-sazka-hry-1233878

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

Steigende Anleiherenditen verteuern die Finanzierung, während die gewaltigen KI-Ausgaben zunehmend nicht mehr aus den laufenden Cashflows bezahlt werden können. Gleichzeitig zeigen günstigere chinesische Modelle, dass leistungsfähige KI womöglich mit deutlich weniger Rechenleistung auskommt. Damit wächst die Gefahr, dass heute für Milliarden errichtete Kapazitäten morgen nicht die erhofften Renditen liefern.

Für Anleger könnte das zum Problem werden. Denn treffen steigende Finanzierungskosten auf Überkapazitäten und enttäuschende Cashflows, geraten gerade hoch bewertete KI-Profiteure schnell unter Druck. Aus den größten Gewinnern der vergangenen Jahre könnten so die größten Verlierer der nächsten Korrektur werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, bei denen das Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis jetzt besonders gefährlich erscheint – und bei denen Anleger genauer hinschauen sollten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die KI-Euphorie ihren nächsten Realitätstest erlebt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.