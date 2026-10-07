Hacksaw Gaming Expands Czech Republic Reach with Sazka Hry

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / October 7, 2026 / Hacksaw (STO:HACK) - Hacksaw Gaming has entered into a partnership with Sazka Hry, a brand of Allwyn Cesko, bringing its games to players across the Czech Republic as it continues to build its presence across Central Europe.

With this latest partnership, Hacksaw Gaming is now live with operators representing more than 30% of Czech Republic's locally licensed online gaming market, reflecting continued growth alongside established partners across the country.

Lukáš Bouzek, Head of Casino Product of Sazka Hry:

"Combining the heritage and trust of the Sazka brand with Allwyn's international expertise, Sazka Hry has established itself as a leading force in the Czech online casino market."

"Through a strategy focused on exclusive content, premium player experiences, and long-term innovation, Sazka Hry has built the market's strongest portfolio of proprietary and exclusive games. This unique offering, together with local market expertise and a commitment to responsible gaming, positions Sazka Hry as the benchmark for online casino entertainment in the Czech Republic."

Marcus Cordes, Operational CEO of Hacksaw Gaming:

"Sazka Hry is one of the most established names in Czech gaming, which makes this one of our most significant placements in the region. We're looking forward to building on this partnership in Central Europe."

For more information, please contact:

E-mail: ir@hacksawgroup.com

About Hacksaw

Hacksaw AB (publ) is a B2B technology platform and game development company. The scalable and modular platform, built on a modern code base, enables rapid development and distribution of games. Games developed by Hacksaw comprise digital slots, scratch cards, and instant win games. We operate across the whole B2B iGaming value chain, from game development to distribution and our customers comprise some of the largest private and state-owned iGaming operators in the industry. Hacksaw's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (HACK).

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Hacksaw Gaming Expands Czech Republic Reach with Sazka Hry

SOURCE: Hacksaw

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/hacksaw-gaming-expands-czech-republic-reach-with-sazka-hry-1233878