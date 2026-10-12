Netum Group Oyj: Netum Group Plc: Inside Information: Netum refines its strategy and sets new medium-term financial targets for the 2027-2029 strategy period

Netum Group Plc | Company Announcement, Inside Information | 12 October 2026 at 8:00 a.m. EEST

Netum Group Plc: Inside Information: Netum refines its strategy and sets new medium-term financial targets for the 2027-2029 strategy period

The Board of Directors of Netum Group Plc has approved the company's refined strategy and set new medium-term financial targets for the 2027-2029 strategy period. The new targets replace the financial targets set for the 2025-2027 strategy period. The refined strategy builds on Netum's proven strengths in systems critical to society.

Core of the strategy

During the refined strategy period, Netum positions itself as a forward-looking and trusted builder of a secure digital society, taking responsibility for critical systems. Netum is responsible for systems that must operate securely, continuously and correctly. The public sector currently accounts for a significant share of the company's revenue, and its customer relationships are long-standing and recurring.

Strategic priorities

Maintain and further strengthen our position in the public sector.

Grow our private-sector business in selected areas of expertise.

Differentiate through continuity services, integrations, data and analytics, cybersecurity and regulatory expertise.

Embed artificial intelligence across all activities as an integral part of service delivery and project work.

Pursue primarily organic growth, while retaining the option of corporate transactions and other structural arrangements.

Pursue international expansion based on our proven areas of strength.

Medium-term financial targets

Netum's Board of Directors has set the following medium-term financial targets for the 2027-2029 strategy period:

Growth: We aim to achieve average annual organic growth of approximately 10% during the 2027-2029 strategy period.

Profitability: We aim to achieve an EBITA margin of at least 10% by the end of the strategy period.

International business: We aim for international revenue to account for 10% of total revenue by the end of the strategy period.

Dividend policy: Our dividend policy considers the investment and financing requirements associated with achieving our financial targets. Subject to its financial position, the company aims to distribute approximately 40% of its annual operating profit (EBITA) as dividends.

These financial targets are medium-term objectives. They do not constitute a forecast or guidance for any individual financial year.

Outlook for 2026 unchanged

The guidance for 2026 published on 24 September 2026 remains unchanged. Netum expects revenue to decline significantly from the 2025 level and comparable EBITA to be negative.

CEO Repe Harmanen:

"Our refined strategy starts with what we have demonstrated we can do. We take responsibility for systems that must work, and the trust we earn in doing so is also the foundation of our growth. The year 2026 has been difficult, and our current earnings performance is unacceptable. Putting that right is our priority. At the same time, we are looking further ahead. The targets announced today reflect the level of performance we believe we can achieve over the next three years."

Helsinki, 12 October 2026

Netum Group Plc

Board of Directors

Further information:

Netum Group Plc

Repe Harmanen, CEO

+358 40 046 7717

repe.harmanen@netum.fi

Certified Adviser:

Evli Plc

+358 40 579 6210

Netum Group Plc in brief

Netum is an IT service partner that builds a functional and secure digital society. We help our customers develop their digital business by designing and implementing sustainable digital solutions tailored to their needs - wisely and responsibly. Netum employs approximately 310 people, and the Group's revenue in 2025 was EUR 38 million. Netum Group Plc's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki First North (NETUM). www.netum.fi