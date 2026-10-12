Netum Group Oyj: Netum Group Plc: Inside Information: Netum to reorganise in line with its refined strategy and targets annual cost savings of EUR 1.4-1.8 million

Netum Group Plc | Company Announcement, Inside Information | 12 October 2026 at 8:01 a.m. EEST

Netum Group Plc: Inside Information: Netum to reorganise in line with its refined strategy and targets annual cost savings of EUR 1.4-1.8 million

The Board of Directors of Netum Group Plc has approved a new operating model and target organisation based on the refined strategy published on 12 October 2026. The restructuring aims to organise the company around its strategic strengths, streamline management and administration, redirect working time towards customer work, strengthen capabilities that support growth, and improve profitability and the ability to adapt to change.

The changes are expected to deliver annual cost savings of EUR 1.4-1.8 million. The new organisation will take effect no later than 1 January 2027.

Why the structure is being renewed

Netum's current Group structure has evolved through acquisitions and an earlier period of growth. Group revenue was EUR 44.0 million in 2024 and EUR 37.8 million in 2025. The decline in revenue is mainly attributable to the expiry of three major customer contracts in July 2025 and weaker demand for subcontracting within specialist services. Other operations have grown over the same period.

The company's support functions, management structure and organisation were designed for a substantially larger business. The structure will now be adjusted to reflect the company's current size and the priorities of its refined strategy.

Organisation built around strategic strengths

Netum's new operating model will comprise four business areas:

Data, Digital & AI

Core Systems, Integrations & Operations

Cybersecurity, Regulation & Data Protection

Education Solutions & Products

A single, Group-wide sales organisation and shared Group Services will operate alongside the business areas. The new model will replace the current structure, in which operations are organised into Solutions, Expert Services and Products.

Each business area will be responsible for its financial performance, personnel, capacity, utilisation and the competitiveness of its expertise. The sales organisation will represent Netum's entire offering.

The structure reflects the areas of strength identified in the refined strategy: continuity services, integrations and core systems, data and analytics, and cybersecurity and regulatory expertise. AI will be a cross-cutting capability throughout the organisation, with a particular focus within the Data, Digital & AI business area.

Under the new model, each specialist will belong to one clearly defined professional and organisational unit. Available capacity will be managed across Netum rather than tied to individual customer accounts or organisational units. The aim is to improve utilisation, deploy specialists more quickly to new customer work and expand opportunities to work across business areas.

Team Lead positions under the new model will primarily be player-coach roles, combining people management with customer-facing expert work. This will redirect a greater proportion of working time towards customer work.

The organisation will also become flatter. Under the new structure, there will be no more than two management levels between the CEO and a specialist. Decision-making will move closer to customer delivery, and management costs will decrease.

Financial impact

The planned measures are expected to have a full annual cost-saving impact of EUR 1.4-1.8 million, depending on the final personnel impact.

Most of the financial impact is expected to materialise already in 2027. Temporary layoffs are planned to begin in the final quarter of 2026, while notice periods relating to terminations of employment are expected to end mainly during the first quarter of 2027. The full annual impact is expected from 2028 onwards.

One-off costs associated with the restructuring are estimated at approximately EUR 0.3 million. They will be recognised in 2026 and treated as items affecting comparability. Accordingly, they will not affect the company's guidance for comparable EBITA.

Reporting will remain based on a single segment

The organisational restructuring will not change the company's financial reporting structure. Netum will continue to report one operating segment. The new business areas do not constitute operating segments under IFRS 8; they are business areas within the Netum Group segment.

Resources will be allocated and performance assessed at Group level. Available capacity will be managed across business areas throughout Netum rather than allocated exclusively to individual business areas.

The business areas also have similar economic characteristics. They provide IT specialist services to the same customer base, predominantly the Finnish public sector, using the same delivery models and operating within the same regulatory environment. Their services are sold through a single shared sales organisation.

Maintaining a single reporting segment will also preserve comparability with previous reporting periods.

Personnel impact focused on organisational structures and support functions

The planned changes will primarily affect shared functions, sales, and management, supervisory and coordination roles. The company estimates that the changes could result in the elimination of approximately 10-20 positions or material changes to the terms and conditions of employment.

The restructuring is not intended to reduce the number of specialists performing client work. Rather, the aim is to shift working time from administrative and overlapping structures to customer work, while strengthening the areas of expertise identified as strategic priorities.

To implement the planned personnel changes, the company will initiate change negotiations at Netum Oy and discussions with employees in the rest of the Group concerning possible temporary layoffs or terminations of employment. These processes will involve a total of 40 employees. Final decisions affecting personnel will be made after the negotiations have concluded.

Corporate structure

At this stage, the organisational restructuring will not change the legal structure of the Netum Group. Buutti Oy and Cyberwatch Oy will be operationally integrated into the business areas. Studyo Oy will remain part of the Group as a separate legal entity. Any potential changes to the legal corporate structure will be assessed separately at a later stage.

Outlook for 2026 unchanged

The guidance for 2026 published by the company on 24 September 2026 remains unchanged. Netum expects revenue to decline significantly from the 2025 level (EUR 37.8 million) and comparable EBITA to be negative.

CEO Repe Harmanen

"Netum has been adapting for an extended period to changes in the market and the expiry of major customer contracts. This is no longer about an individual cost-saving measure. We are reshaping the entire organisation to align with our strategy."

"We want to devote a greater share of our resources to the work our customers pay us to do. We are removing overlapping structures, streamlining management and bringing our expertise together into clearly defined areas."

"Our aim is for this change to bring the prolonged period of restructuring to an end. In the next phase, our focus will shift to growth, higher utilisation and stronger profitability. The changes we have made are designed to ensure that our organisation supports that next phase."

Helsinki, 12 October 2026

Netum Group Plc

Board of Directors

Further information:

Netum Group Plc

Repe Harmanen, CEO

+358 40 046 7717

repe.harmanen@netum.fi

Certified Adviser:

Evli Plc

+358 40 579 6210

Netum Group Plc in brief

Netum is an IT service partner that builds a functional and secure digital society. We help our customers develop their digital business by designing and implementing sustainable digital solutions tailored to their needs - wisely and responsibly. Netum employs approximately 310 people, and the Group's revenue in 2025 was EUR 38 million. Netum Group Plc's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki First North (NETUM). www.netum.fi