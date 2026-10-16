

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Investor AB (IVSBF) released earnings for third quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at SEK11.912 billion, or SEK3.89 per share. This compares with SEK59.832 billion, or SEK19.52 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 13.0% to SEK18.381 billion from SEK16.271 billion last year.



Investor AB earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: SEK11.912 Bln. vs. SEK59.832 Bln. last year. -EPS: SEK3.89 vs. SEK19.52 last year. -Revenue: SEK18.381 Bln vs. SEK16.271 Bln last year.



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