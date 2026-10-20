Greene Concepts Inc.: Greene Concepts Unveils New Bulk Water Pipeline for Commercial Distribution

New infrastructure expands artesian water delivery capabilities and creates opportunities for commercial and potential municipal water supply agreements

MARION, NC / ACCESS Newswire / October 20, 2026 / Greene Concepts, Inc. (OTCID:INKW), owner and operator of a 60,000-square-foot bottling facility in Marion, North Carolina, and producer of the premium artesian spring water brand Be Water, today announced the completion of a dedicated bulk-water transfer pipeline extending from its Marion facility to a roadside tanker-loading location. The infrastructure enables the direct transfer of natural artesian water into food-grade tanker trucks, expanding the company's commercial water distribution capabilities.

The pipeline accommodates tanker trucks of varying sizes, allowing customers to collect bulk quantities of artesian water directly from the company's property. Water sourced from Greene Concepts' naturally replenished aquifer beneath the Blue Ridge Mountains passes through fine filtration and ozone treatment at the facility before traveling through the pipeline to the roadside loading point.

This development provides an additional method of distributing the company's natural water resources beyond traditional bottled-water production.

Expanding Commercial Water Opportunities

Greene Concepts has entered into a water supply agreement with a commercial customer expected to begin collecting bulk artesian water from the Marion facility in November 2026.

The agreement represents an initial commercial application of the company's expanded bulk-water infrastructure.

By enabling direct tanker loading without traditional consumer packaging, the pipeline creates opportunities to serve beverage manufacturers, bottling operations, and other commercial customers requiring larger quantities of natural artesian water.

"Our new bulk-water pipeline represents an important step forward in how Greene Concepts can utilize its natural water resources," said Lenny Greene, Chief Executive Officer of Greene Concepts, Inc. "For years, we have focused on bringing our artesian water to consumers through Be Water and our bottling operations. This infrastructure allows us to expand beyond individual bottles and cases and explore opportunities to supply water in substantially larger quantities."

Building a Foundation for Future Municipal Water Supply

Beyond commercial distribution, Greene Concepts sees potential for its infrastructure to support longer-term water supply arrangements with municipalities and other large-scale users. The new pipeline provides a foundation for evaluating future dedicated connections and broader water distribution opportunities.

"We believe water infrastructure can become an increasingly important part of our company's future," Greene continued. "As businesses and communities evaluate their long-term water needs, we see opportunities to provide reliable access to high-quality artesian water while creating potential long-term value for our shareholders."

Municipal water supply opportunities remain exploratory and would require feasibility evaluations, negotiations, applicable approvals, and definitive agreements.

Expanding Greene Concepts' Water Vision

Greene Concepts' Marion operations support its Be Water brand, private-label manufacturing, and co-packing services. The new pipeline adds another dimension to the company's business by enabling bulk-water distribution without traditional consumer packaging.

Together, these capabilities advance Greene Concepts' vision of developing a diversified water-focused enterprise serving consumers, commercial customers, and potentially entire communities.

To learn more about Be Water and the philosophy behind the brand, please visit https://www.bewaterbeyou.com.

Follow Greene Concepts, Inc. on Social Media at: X - @GreeneConcepts , Facebook - @inkw2025, Instagram - @inkw2025 and @bewaterbeyou

About Be Water

Be Water is an American artesian spring water brand sourced from certified artesian wells and a naturally replenished aquifer formed nearly one billion years ago beneath the Blue Ridge Mountains and bottled at the source in Marion, North Carolina by Greene Concepts Inc. (OTCID:INKW).

Naturally filtered through layers of ancient bedrock, Be Water absorbs naturally occurring minerals and electrolytes-including calcium, magnesium, and silica-that create its smooth taste and natural alkalinity. The water is gently filtered and ozone-treated to ensure purity while preserving its inherent character, with nothing added and nothing stripped away.

Nature-not machines-defines its purity and balance.

Be Water is bottled in premium BPA-free bottles designed with a durable 24-gram construction and priced for everyday hydration, bridging the gap between luxury imported waters and commodity bottled tap water. Bottled in Marion, North Carolina, Be Water reflects American craftsmanship, transparency, and responsible aquifer stewardship.

In addition to its flagship brand, Greene Concepts operates a 60,000-square-foot bottling facility providing private-label and co-packing services for select beverage partners.

About Greene Concepts, Inc.

Greene Concepts, Inc. (https://www.greeneconcepts.com) is a publicly traded company whose purpose is to provide the world with high-quality, healthy and enhanced beverage choices that meet the nutritional needs of its consumers while refreshing their mind, body and spirit. The Company's flagship product, Be Water, is a premium artesian bottled water that supports total body health and wellness. Greene Concepts' beverage and bottling plant is located in Marion, North Carolina, and their water is ethically sourced from spring and artesian wells that are fed from a natural aquifer located deep beneath the Blue Ridge Mountains. Greene Concepts continues to develop and market premium beverage brands designed to enhance the daily lives of consumers.

Safe Harbor: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a few uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission and OTC Markets, Inc. OTC Disclosure and News Service. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, because of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACT:

Greene Concepts, Inc.

Investor Relations

IR@greeneconcepts.com

SOURCE: Greene Concepts Inc.

Greene Concepts Bulk Water Pipeline, Direct Tanker Loading

Greene Concepts Bulk Water Transport, Distribution

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/greene-concepts-unveils-new-bulk-water-pipeline-for-commercial-d-1238785