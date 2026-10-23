

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Following a dialogue with the European Commission and the Consumer Protection Cooperation network, Coca-Cola, Nestlé, and Danone have committed to changing recycling claims advertised on their plastic bottles.



As soon as they have all made the necessary changes, consumers can rely on fair and clear information about the recycling characteristics of the bottles, in line with the requirements of EU consumer law.



The CPC action was carried out under the lead of the Swedish Consumer Agency and the Hungarian Competition Authority.



The companies have committed to replace claims on bottles' labels such as 'I am a bottle made from 100% recycled plastic' with 'This bottle is 100% recycled. Excluding cap and label' to ensure factually clear and correct information regarding recyclability and composition.



The soft drink and beverage manufacturers have also agreed to replace claims on bottles' labels such as 'Recycle me again' with 'Recycle me,' so companies do not give consumers the false impression, when encouraging them to recycle the bottle, that the bottle was already recycled before purchase and can be recycled into another bottle again.



They will ensure that the overall impression of the label and the marketing is not misleading regarding the inherent environmental benefits of plastic bottles, for instance by combining them with other green claims or symbols.



It has also been agreed to ensure that digital marketing campaigns on their respective websites and social media channels reflect the content of these commitments.



Coca-Cola and Nestlé, whose dialogues were concluded in June 2025 and February 2026, have already implemented some of the commitments within the established deadlines, notably those relating to recycling claims advertised in digital campaigns.



The European Commission said that National consumer protection authorities will monitor the implementation of these commitments and may proceed with enforcement measures if companies fail to comply with them.



Moreover, the Commission and the CPC network may engage with bottling industry associations, to ensure a level playing field where all companies operating in the Single Market abide by the same rules.



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