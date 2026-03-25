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+2.000% bisher - kommt jetzt der nächste Antimon-Trade? A2 Gold zündet die nächste Stufe!
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WKN: A2P0XC | ISIN: CA13515Q1037 | Ticker-Symbol: 4E0
Tradegate
25.03.26 | 09:48
0,895 Euro
-2,51 % -0,023
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CANADA NICKEL COMPANY INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CANADA NICKEL COMPANY INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,8810,90911:52
0,8810,90910:49
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ARIZONA SONORAN COPPER
ARIZONA SONORAN COPPER COMPANY INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ARIZONA SONORAN COPPER COMPANY INC3,920+4,26 %
CANADA NICKEL COMPANY INC0,895-2,51 %
NEWCORE GOLD LTD0,410+8,18 %
OSISKO DEVELOPMENT CORP2,620+1,55 %
URANIUM ENERGY CORP11,836+3,92 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.