Greene Concepts Inc.: Amazon Expands Be Water with Convenient 6-Pack Format as Greene Concepts Strengthens E-Commerce Presence

MARION, NC / ACCESS Newswire / April 9, 2026 / Greene Concepts, Inc. (OTCID:INKW), owner and operator of a 60,000-square-foot bottling facility in Marion, North Carolina, and producer of the premium artesian spring water brand Be Water, today announced expanded Amazon availability through its convenient 6-pack format, further strengthening the Company's e-commerce distribution channel and consumer access to its premium American-sourced artesian spring water.

The 6-pack offering supports consumer demand for portable, everyday hydration options while further enhancing Be Water's presence across major national online retail platforms.

Designed for convenience, travel, office use, and active lifestyles, the 6-pack format provides consumers with a flexible purchasing option while maintaining the same naturally mineralized water profile that defines the Be Water brand.

Be Water is sourced from artesian springs and aquifer formations beneath North Carolina's Blue Ridge Mountains, where water rises naturally through fractures in ancient crystalline bedrock formations. As the water moves through these geological layers, it undergoes natural filtration while absorbing naturally occurring minerals including calcium, magnesium, and silica, contributing to its smooth taste and balanced profile.

The water is gently filtered and ozone-treated to ensure purity and consistency while preserving its naturally occurring mineral composition.

"Expanding our Amazon offering with the convenient 6-pack format strengthens our e-commerce presence while providing consumers with an accessible everyday hydration option," said Lenny Greene, President and CEO of Greene Concepts, Inc. "This format continues to deliver the premium quality and natural sourcing that define Be Water."

What Defines Be Water

American artesian spring water sourced from protected aquifer formations

Naturally filtered through ancient Blue Ridge Mountain bedrock

Naturally occurring minerals including calcium, magnesium, and silica

Bottled at source in Marion, North Carolina

Premium BPA-free packaging

Designed for everyday hydration at accessible pricing

What Amazon Customers Are Saying About the Be Water 6-Pack

Early feedback from verified Amazon customers has highlighted the product's smooth taste profile, clean finish, and everyday drinkability.

Selected customer comments include:

"Smooth, soft, delicious... no weird chemical aftertaste. Definitely buying again."

"Clean, pure and tastes like it should... you can clearly tell the difference compared to purified or tap water."

"Refreshing, smooth, and clean tasting water... zero flavor and very refreshing."

Early consumer feedback supports the premium positioning of Be Water within the bottled water category and reinforces the brand's expanding presence across major e-commerce channels.

Availability and Purchase Information

The Be Water 6-pack is now available on Amazon, joining the brand's established presence across major retail and e-commerce platforms.

In addition to Amazon, Be Water is currently available through select Walmart locations, Walmart.com, and Camping World as the Company continues its retail expansion initiatives.

Follow Greene Concepts, Inc. on Social Media at: X - @GreeneConcepts , Facebook - @inkw2025, Instagram - Greene Concepts, Inc. and Be Water

About Greene Concepts, Inc.

Greene Concepts, Inc. (https://www.greeneconcepts.com) is a publicly traded company whose purpose is to provide the world with high-quality, healthy and enhanced beverage choices that meet the nutritional needs of its consumers while refreshing their mind, body and spirit. The Company's flagship product, Be Water, is a premium artesian bottled water that supports total body health and wellness. Greene Concepts' beverage and bottling plant is located in Marion, North Carolina, and their water is ethically sourced from spring and artesian wells that are fed from a natural aquifer located deep beneath the Blue Ridge Mountains. Greene Concepts continues to develop and market premium beverage brands designed to enhance the daily lives of consumers.

Safe Harbor: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a few uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission and OTC Markets, Inc. OTC Disclosure and News Service. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, because of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACT:

Greene Concepts, Inc.

Investor Relations

IR@greeneconcepts.com

SOURCE: Greene Concepts Inc.

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View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/amazon-expands-be-watertm-with-convenient-6-pack-format-as-green-1155857