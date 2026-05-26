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Dienstag, 26.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
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WKN: A2P0XC | ISIN: CA13515Q1037 | Ticker-Symbol: 4E0
Tradegate
26.05.26 | 09:35
1,046 Euro
+2,15 % +0,022
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CANADA NICKEL COMPANY INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CANADA NICKEL COMPANY INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,0221,04612:02
1,0221,04609:36
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BLUE MOON METALS
BLUE MOON METALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BLUE MOON METALS INC6,250-2,34 %
CANADA NICKEL COMPANY INC1,046+2,15 %
NEWCORE GOLD LTD0,332-5,68 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.