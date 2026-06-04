DRONE VOLT announces its participation in the EUROSATORY 2026 forum: French drone solutions serving security and defense forces

Villepinte, June 4, 2026

DRONE VOLT, a French manufacturer of professional drones and a leading technology player in aerial robotics, will present its latest solutions at the EUROSATORY trade show, June 15-19 in Paris-Nord Villepinte, against the backdrop of the growing use of drones by security forces.

The drones developed by DRONE VOLT, designed in France, provide operational solutions to complex challenges for missions involving mine clearance, firefighting, surveillance, inspection, and chemical hazard detection.

DRONE VOLT's dual expertise is underpinned in particular by the presence within its teams of several former officers from the Army, Air Force, and Navy, providing significant added value to users in the security and defense forces, as well as to major international industrial integrators.

Securing sensitive areas: mine and explosive detection

The HERCULES 20, a heavy-lift drone capable of carrying up to 15 kg of payload, is currently deployed in Ukraine for mine and unexploded ordnance detection missions, thanks to the integration of an onboard magnetometer.

These demining operations help secure sensitive post-conflict areas and demonstrate drones' ability to operate in high-risk environments while reducing the exposure of ground teams.

A first in France: drone-based firefighting experiment on a wind turbine

In its High-Dra configuration, the HERCULES 20 drone was deployed as part of an experiment conducted with the Oise Fire and Rescue Service (SDIS) to test response to a wind turbine fire.

Thanks to its High-Dra high-pressure spraying configuration, the drone was able to spray 250 liters of water at 240 bar of pressure for over 10 minutes, from a height of 96 meters, while maintaining stability despite strong winds.

This successful experiment demonstrates the potential of drones to complement traditional response methods in hard-to-reach areas, particularly at very high altitudes, on complex structures, or in high-risk environments.

Aerial and maritime surveillance and mapping of sensitive areas

At EUROSATORY, DRONE VOLT will present its HELIPLANE, a long-range VTOL drone designed for observation and surveillance missions.

With a wingspan of 3.40 m or 4.15 m (depending on the version) and IP46 protection, it combines lift, extended endurance, and flight stability.

This drone has been deployed, in particular, to support security operations at major events (Winter Olympics), for border and highway surveillance, and for detecting wildfires.

The HELIPLANE's integrated flight controller enables remote piloting and the generation of precise maps of the areas flown over in real time.

Detecting chemical and CBRN risks

The ITAR-free KOBRA tactical drone, combined with PROENGIN's AP4C+ detector, enables real-time detection of gases, vapors, and chemical agents, including in CBRN environments.

Technical integration is provided by ARDPI Air & Security. Data from the KOBRA drone and the AP4C+ detector is centralized and accessible via the KAPTREK PRO PILOT tactical smartwatch (FAB'ONE), an autonomous and sovereign system.

It allows operators to manage the mission and view CBRNE alerts in real time (mapping, data, etc.), directly on their wrist, for optimal responsiveness in challenging environments.

Marc COURCELLE, CEO of DRONE VOLT, states: "At Eurosatory, we will present our full range of dual-use solutions, developed in France and designed for security and defense stakeholders. Driven by strategic partnerships and growing demand, Drone Volt is preparing to expand its production capacity by leveraging its industrial expertise and R&D know-how to meet the specific needs expressed to us by users. We will also present our latest innovations contributing to counter-drone operations, in the context of evolving intervention doctrines."

Next press release: First-half 2026 revenue, Thursday, July 16, 2026.

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About DRONE VOLT

Founded in 2011, DRONE VOLT is an aerospace manufacturer specializing in professional civilian drones and artificial intelligence. DRONE VOLT has operations in France, Benelux, Canada, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, and Switzerland. As a global partner, DRONE VOLT offers its customers turnkey business solutions that include various services and drone pilot training.

DRONE VOLT supplies government agencies and industrial companies such as the French Army, the Ministry of the Armed Forces, Engie, Total, Bouygues ES, ADP, the Air Transport Gendarmerie (GTA), and international government agencies…

DRONE VOLT is designated an "Innovative Company" by Bpifrance.

DRONE VOLT is listed on the Euronext Growth market in Paris:

Stock: Ticker: ALDRV - ISIN Code: FR0013088606 - Eligible: PEA, PEA-PME

Warrant: Ticker: BNBS - ISIN Code: FR0014007951

More information at www.dronevolt.com

Contacts:

Investor Relations

DRONE VOLT

Sylvain Navarro - T: +33 7 88 87 50 88

finance@dronevolt.com Media Relations FINANCE

ACTUS Finance & Communication

Manon Clairet - T: +33 1 53 67 36 73

dronevolt@actus.fr Media Relations - CONSUMER AND BUSINESS AYA communication

Antonin Violette - T: +33 6 47 48 63 25

aviolette@aya-communication.fr

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