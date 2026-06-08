Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 8, 2026) - North Arrow Minerals Inc. (TSXV: NAR) (OTCID: NHAWF) (FSE: 9TB) ("North Arrow" or the "Company") today reports assay results from Rotation 1 reverse circulation ("RC") drilling at Target A and the completion of Rotation 2 RC drilling at Targets AE and AF, as part of the Company's US$2.3 million 2026 exploration program at the Kraaipan Gold Project ("Kraaipan") in southern Botswana. Kraaipan is a significantly underexplored, gold-endowed system masked by shallow Kalahari sand cover that represents the direct northern extension of the Archean greenstone terrane hosting Harmony Gold's multi-million-ounce Kalgold Mine, 40 km to the south.

Key Messages

Gold mineralization confirmed along ~700 m of strike at Target A - bedrock gold intercepts (>0.5 g/t Au) were returned in 12 of 20 RC holes spanning the four grids tested, validating the Company's interpreted ~700 m NE-SW corridor as a gold-bearing system. In addition, overburden samples from hole KR26-007 returned 29 g/t Au over 2 m at Grid 1 and KR26-001 returned an overburden sample of 2.13 g/t Au over 3m at Grid 4. These overburden samples are interpreted to comprise a variable mix of Kalahari sands and locally derived bedrock material.

Rotation 2 RC Drilling (Targets AE and AF) is complete - 22 RC holes, totaling 1,198 m, have been drilled at Targets AE (8 holes, 479 m) and AF (14 holes, 719 m), together with a total of 29 new surface rock samples taken at AF and AE from newly identified exposures of alteration and quartz veining in BIF host rocks. All samples collected have been delivered to ALS Johannesburg with results expected in 6-7 weeks.

CEO Commentary

Eira Thomas, Chief Executive Officer of North Arrow, stated:

"Rotation 1 drilling at Kraaipan has successfully confirmed that gold mineralization is present along the full ~700 m of interpreted strike at Target A, the first of our target areas planned for RC drill testing at in 2026. RC drilling returned encouraging, anomalous bedrock gold intercepts in excess of 0.5 g/t in 12 of 20 holes, further supporting broad gold endowment within the target area, this drilling has not provided us with enough data to confidently define the vein orientations controlling the gold mineralization. We intend to undertake further structural mapping and re-interpretation, followed by targeted re-drilling at revised azimuths to help lock in structural controls and host lithologies' contacts. With Rotation 2 RC drilling already complete at Targets AE and AF and the regionally scoped Rotation 3 commencing this month, we are advancing the program on a steady cadence across multiple high-priority, gold bearing areas identified in 2025 along this highly prospective, under-explored 60-kilometre-long, greenstone belt."

Figure 1: Kraaipan Gold Project -Target A 2026 RC grids and drillhole locations with select intercepts listed. SELECT INTERCEPTS

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Rotation 1 Drilling - Target A

Rotation 1 was completed between the 3rd and 22nd of March 2026 and comprised 20 angled RC holes totaling 1,103 m across four grids along the interpreted ~700 m NE-SW strike of Target A. Grids 1 to 3 was drilled at a 290° azimuth and 60° dip; Grid 4 was drilled at a 270° azimuth and 60° dip. All assay results have been received from ALS Johannesburg.

Table 1: Grid Totals with Select Intercepts from Each Grid

Grid Holes Metres Holes with Au

(>0.5 g/t bedrock) Select intercepts (drilled width) Grid 1 (south) 5 256 4 of 5 KR26-005: 7 m @ 1.99 g/t (incl. 2 m @ 4.89 g/t); KR26-008: 4 m @ 1.78 g/t Grid 2 3 147 3 of 3 KR26-010: 4 m @ 3.28 g/t (incl. 2 m @ 5.88 g/t); KR26-011: 3 m @ 1.52 g/t Grid 3 (around KR25-157) 9 520 4 of 9 KR26-012: 9 m @ 1.23 g/t (incl. 3 m @ 2.23 g/t); KR26-018: 6 m @ 0.69 g/t Grid 4 (north) 3 180 1 of 3 KR26-001: 1 m @ 0.73 g/t; KR26-002 3 m @ 2.13 g/t in overburden Total 20 1,103 12 of 20 True widths estimated to be 50-75% of interval

Table 2: Significant Intercepts (>0.5 g/t Au)

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** = overburden / scree intercept. Drilled lengths shown; *true widths estimated at 50-75% of drilled interval. Refer to the supporting drilling results presentation dated 29 May 2026 for plan and section views of all four grids.

Rotation 1 Summary

The Rotation 1 results suggest that gold mineralisation is not continuously present along the overall strike and dip of the mineralised trend at Target A, and additional structural analysis is required as highlighted by the following observations:

Adjacent holes returned variable results - for example, KR26-006 returned no significant assays despite being located between four mineralized holes at Grid 1, and five of nine holes at Grid 3 returned no significant Au (0.5 g/t Au) despite being drilled in vicinity of KR26-012 (9 m @ 1.23 g/t Au);

An undercut of KR26-012 (KR26-017) failed to repeat the intersection , and current drilling did not establish dip continuity around the flagship KR25-157 (30 m @ 1.56 g/t Au, 2025) intercept at Grid 3, although KR26-012 with 9m @ 1.23 g/t Au (12-21m) does provide strike continuity;

Grid 4 did not intersect a bedrock source for the 68.5 g/t Au surface sample with only one hole returning a narrow 1m @ 0.79 g/t Au (KR26-001 25-26m). A 3 m @ 2.13 g/t Au intercept was returned from overburden.

These observations suggest the possibility that gold mineralisation may be hosted in a series of shoots with plunge directions that are oblique to the overall strike and dip of the mineralised trend. As outlined below, further work is planned to better constrain the orientation and structural controls on mineralisation at Target A as well as the better exposed Targets AE and AF, drilled in the recently completed Rotation 2 program.

Table 3: Rotation 1 Drillhole detail including locations and bedrock descriptions (view larger image HERE)

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Rotation 2 Drilling - Targets AE and AF (Complete)

Rotation 2 RC drilling at Targets AE and AF was completed on schedule. A total of 22 holes (1,198m) were drilled: 8 holes (479 m) at Target AE tested a ~250 m extent of this SSW-NNE mineralized trend, and 14 holes (719 m, with one hole abandoned) at Target AF across three grids spanning the >450 m N-S mineralized trend. Field logging of RC chips confirms quartz veining, weathered sulphides and a host-rock assemblage consistent with that observed in 2025 drilling. An additional 29 surface rock samples were collected along strike at AE and AF, including newly identified parallel structures at Target AE. All RC and surface samples are now at ALS Johannesburg; results are expected in July.

Next Steps

Rotation 3 will consist of vertical RC drilling targeting new regional opportunities under Kalahari cover identified through geophysical and structural interpretation. Between 40 and 60 shallow holes are planned to test the base of the Kalahari cover and the upper 5-10 m of bedrock. This rotation will be undertaken in two stages, with an initial 3-week program starting in mid-June, followed by a second program tentatively planned to start in late July.

Surface prospecting and soil sampling is underway, and focused on areas north of Target AE, infill between Target A and Target AF, and a soil grid south of Target A. Program is expected to be complete by late-June.

Detailed structural mapping and interpretation incorporating results to date and mapping of new outcrop exposures will better constrain the trend and structural controls on mineralisation at all three targets tested to date.

Rotation 4 follow-up drilling based on results from Rotations 1 and 2. This rotation will include core drillholes and options for oriented core are being investigated. Holes will be planned with mapping and drilling data to better constrain the nature, continuity and geometry of the gold mineralisation.

About the Kraaipan Gold Project

The Kraaipan Project comprises approximately 724 km² of mineral concessions covering the entire ~60 km northern extension of the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt, a highly prospective Archean greenstone terrain straddling the Botswana-South Africa border. Over 80% of the northern portion of the belt is covered by Kalahari sands, which have seen limited past exploration. The South African portion of the belt hosts numerous mineral occurrences including Harmony Gold's Kalgold mine, a multi-million-ounce, BIF-hosted gold operation located 40 km to the south that has been in continuous production for over 30 years.

North Arrow can earn up to 80% interest in the Kraaipan Project from Rockman Resources through a First Option to earn 60% by investing US$5 million over 3 years (US$1 million firm commitment achieved), and a Second Option, at Rockman's election, to earn an additional 20% upon completion of a Preliminary Economic Assessment. North Arrow's partner Rockman Resources - through its operator Mineral Services - leverages over 25 years of operational experience in Botswana, together with proprietary technologies including high-resolution UAV magnetics, a mobile RC drilling platform optimized for Kalahari conditions, and in-house sample preparation.

Sampling, Laboratory Analyses and QA/QC

RC and surface rock samples collected in the field were driven to Mineral Services' facility in Gaborone to be sorted and prioritized for assay. Samples were allocated unique random sample numbers, sealed and shipped to ALS's laboratory in Johannesburg, South Africa using industry-standard chain-of-custody protocols. Following an initial coarse crush (CRU-21), the entire sample is then pulverized (PUL-21) to better than 85% passing a 75-micron screen prior to geochemical analysis. All samples are analyzed for gold by fire assay with an ICP-AES finish, method code Au-ICP22 (50-gram sample). Samples returning gold values over 10 ppm are subjected to ore-grade check assays using fire assay and a gravimetric finish using method code Au-GRA22 (50-gram sample). Samples are also subjected to lithium borate fusion and acid digestion for whole-rock analysis of major and trace elements by ICP-AES (major elements) and ICP-MS (trace elements); method codes ME-ICP06 and ME-MS81, respectively. In addition, a suite of base metals and other trace elements not included in the ME-MS81 method are analysed by ICP-AES on four-acid digestions (method code ME-4ACD81).

QA/QC protocols include ALS laboratory's own internal quality assurance controls as well as Rockman's field controls, including the insertion of duplicates and certified reference materials (CRM), each at a rate of roughly one per 20 samples. QA/QC data are evaluated on receipt for failures, and appropriate action is taken if results for duplicates, CRMs and blanks fall outside allowed tolerances.

About North Arrow Minerals

North Arrow Minerals is a Vancouver-based exploration company focused on evaluating the Kraaipan Gold Project. Management and advisors bring significant global exploration and mining experience. North Arrow's exploration programs are conducted under the direction of Dr. John Armstrong, Ph.D., P.Geo. (NWT/NU), President and Chief Operating Officer of North Arrow and a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Dr. Armstrong has reviewed and approves the contents of this press release.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" including but not limited to statements with respect to North Arrow's plans, the estimation of a mineral resource and the success of exploration activities. Forward-looking statements, while based on management's best estimates and assumptions, are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not restricted to, the amount of geological data available, the uncertain reliability of drilling results and geophysical and geological data and the interpretation thereof, and the need for adequate financing for future exploration and development efforts. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility

for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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Source: North Arrow Minerals Inc.