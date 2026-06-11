Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 11, 2026) - Telescope Innovations Corp. (CSE: TELI) (OTCQB: TELIF) (FSE: J4U) ("Telescope" or the "Company"), a leading developer of intelligent automation and advanced chemical manufacturing technologies, is pleased to announce it will be presenting at the Planet MicroCap Las Vegas 2026 conference on Wednesday, June 17th, 2026.

At Planet MicroCap, Dr. Jeffrey Sherman will provide an update on Telescope's business including its DirectInject-LC reaction sampling products, a newly announced technology development collaboration with AGI SDA to develop next-generation automated chemistry reactors (see news release dated March 16, 2026), and the Company's growing roster of Self-Driving Lab deployments. SDL highlights will include three engagements in a single fiscal year: Korea's first pharmaceutical SDL, installed at the Korea Pharmaceutical and Biopharma Manufacturer's Association (KPBMA) in December 2025 (see news release dated December 9, 2025); a second SDL installed at Pfizer in February 2026 under a Master Collaborative Research Agreement (see news release dated February 23, 2026); and a third SDL signed with a major global pharmaceutical company for its European operations in June 2026, with delivery expected in the coming months (see news release dated June 1, 2026).

PRESENTATION DETAILS

Planet MicroCap Las Vegas 2026 Powered by MicroCapClub

Planet MicroCap Las Vegas is one of North America's premier microcap investment conferences, bringing together high-quality companies, leading investors, and capital allocators. Dr. Jeffrey Sherman will host Telescope's presentation and take questions from attendees.

Date: Wednesday, June 17, 2026

Time: 4:30 pm (Las Vegas Local Time PST)

Webcast: https://event.summitcast.com/view/bpjo3VVjZ25pp6SXpUua92/J7Nu3WNGNhVjg8NnJrH83F

To attend in person and book one-on-one investor meetings with Telescope at Planet MicroCap Las Vegas 2026, please register here. Meetings will be held in person at the Bellagio Resort & Hotel, Las Vegas, NV.

A recording of the presentation will also be available on the conference platform under the "Agenda" tab.

About Planet MicroCap

Planet Microcap hosts the highest quality microcap in-person events in North America. The mission is to bring the best microcap investors, companies, and allocators together to gather, connect, and grow. For more information about Planet MicroCap, please visit: https://planetmicrocap.com/

About Telescope Innovations

Telescope Innovations Corp. is a developer of reaction sampling technology, intelligent automation and advanced chemical manufacturing technologies. The Company builds and deploys enabling technologies including reaction sampling systems for real-time analysis, flexible robotic platforms, and artificial intelligence software that improves experimental throughput, efficiency, and data quality. The Company's "Self-Driving Labs" are fully autonomous, physical AI platforms that plan, execute, and analyze experiments far more efficiently than traditional manual approaches. Bio-pharmaceutical, high value specialty chemical, and advanced materials companies utilize Telescope's products and services to accelerate the development and optimization of chemical processes, thereby cutting down time and costs from lab to market. For more information, please visit www.telescopeinnovations.com.

On behalf of the Board,

Telescope Innovations Corp.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Telescope Innovations to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance, reflect management's current expectations and are based on information currently available to management. A number of factors could cause actual events, performance, or results to differ materially from what is projected in the forward-looking statements, including without limitation: technological risks and uncertainties; market acceptance of Telescope's technology; the Company's ability to retain key personnel; general economic conditions; and other risks detailed in the Company's public filings. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/300938

Source: Telescope Innovations Corp.