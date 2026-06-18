Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc - BlocKeeper Update

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 18

18 June 2026

Quantum Blockchain Technologies plc

( " QBT" or " the Company")

Update on BlocKeeper Plc

QBT (AIM: QBT), the London-listed research and development company focused on blockchain technologies, is pleased to provide an update on the establishment and development of its subsidiary, BlocKeeper Plc.

Further to the Company ' s announcement of 16 April 2026, QBT confirms the incorporation of BlocKeeper Plc in Malta. The decision to select the Maltese jurisdiction is based on the fact that Malta has the longest-established legal regulatory framework for the crypto industry among EU countries, adopted in 2018.

BlocKeeper has been established as a capital-light, " virtual mining" business, focused on the selective acquisition and management of Bitcoin hash rate from established industry participants. The model is designed to provide liquidity solutions to Bitcoin miners, brokers and pools, while enabling BlocKeeper to access Bitcoin production at competitive and potentially discounted pricing, without the need for direct investment in mining infrastructure or energy procurement.

Commercial Progress

BlocKeeper is currently in commercial negotiations with certain hashpower providers, Bitcoin miners, hashpower brokers and mining pools, with a view of entering into hashing power purchasing agreements, following the completion of a proposed fundraising and admission to the AQSE Stock Exchange Growth Market ("Aquis").

Board and Governance

BlocKeeper will be appointing an experienced board of directors with significant expertise across Bitcoin mining, quantitative finance, treasury management and technology. Subject to completion of director due diligence, the board is expected to include:

•Alessandro Malacart, Chief Executive Officer

Mr Malacart has over 12 years of experience in digital start-up investment and innovation, with a strong focus on blockchain and Bitcoin ecosystems.

•Francesco Gardin, Non-Executive Chairman

Mr Gardin is Chief Executive Officer of QBT, as well as a researcher and entrepreneur specialising in Artificial Intelligence and advanced technologies.

•David Fellah, Non-Executive Director

Formerly Co-Head of Quantitative Analysis at J.P. Morgan in New York, Mr Fellah has deep expertise in pricing models, optimisation and risk frameworks.

•Andrea Paulis, Non-Executive Director

Has significant experience in treasury, liquidity and capital efficiency, currently serving as Treasurer of CNH Industrial, a New York Stock Exchange-listed international manufacturing company.

•Anton Magro ACCA, CPA; Non-Executive Director and Company Secretary

Is an experienced Malta-based chartered accountant with expertise in corporate structuring, governance and financial oversight.

BlocKeeper will also establish an advisory committee which is expected to include:

•Jose Rios, an international Bitcoin mining expert with over 25 years ' experience in senior roles at Intel, bringing deep expertise in crypto and AI infrastructure and hardware ecosystems; and

•Rahul Naik, a cybersecurity specialist currently at J.P. Morgan, with extensive experience in financial systems, security and risk management.

Business Model and Strategy

BlocKeeper ' s " virtual mining" model is designed to eliminate the need for capital-intensive infrastructure typical of the classic Bitcoin mining business, hence reducing exposure to fixed costs such as facilities, mining hardware, energy procurement and maintenance.

Instead, BlocKeeper will treat hash rate as a tradable commodity, acquiring computational power through a range of contractual structures, including offtake agreements and other flexible arrangements. This approach is intended to provide:

• High operational flexibility and scalability;

• Minimal fixed operating costs;

• The ability to dynamically adjust exposure to market conditions;

• Access to Bitcoin production at prices that may be below prevailing spot market levels.

BlocKeeper also plans to leverage QBT ' s proprietary AI-driven technologies to optimise hash rate deployment and improve mining efficiency across its counterparties , once these technologies are commercially available.

Proposed AQSE Listing

The Company is progressing its plans to seek an Admission of BlocKeeper to trading on Aquis.

Shareholders of QBT should note that the proposed admission remains subject to a number of contingencies, including regulatory approvals, market conditions and the successful completion of a fundraising. Accordingly, there can be no certainty that the proposed admission will occur, nor as to its timing.

Relationship with QBT

QBT will continue to focus on its core research and development programme, aimed at delivering its AI-driven Bitcoin mining software products to the market.

BlocKeeper ' s business activities and board will remain separate from those of QBT, except where commercial synergies may be realised for the benefit of both entities, including the potential deployment of QBT ' s technologies within BlocKeeper ' s network of mining counterparties.

-ends-

For further information please contact:

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc+39 335 296573

Francesco Gardin, CEO and Executive Chairman

SP Angel Corporate Finance(Nominated Adviser & Broker) +44 (0) 20 3470 0470

Caroline Rowe / Devik Mehta

Leander (Financial PR) +44 (0) 7795 168 157

Christian Taylor-Wilkinson

About Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc

QBT (AIM: QBT) is a London Stock Exchange AIM listed Research & Development and investing company focused on an intensive R&D programme to disrupt the Blockchain Technologies sector which includes, cryptocurrency mining and other advanced blockchain applications. The primary goal of the R&D programme is to develop Bitcoin mining tools and techniques, via its technology-driven approach, which the Company believes will significantly outperform existing market practices.