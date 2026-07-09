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WKN: A1CYK3 | ISIN: GB00B50P5B53 | Ticker-Symbol: BYA1
Stuttgart
09.07.26 | 08:18
0,003 Euro
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QUANTUM BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGIES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
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0,0030,00508:37
PR Newswire
09.07.2026 08:06 Uhr
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Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc - New Method B Variant for Bitcoin Mining

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc - New Method B Variant for Bitcoin Mining

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 09

9 July 2026

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc
("QBT" or "the Company")

New Variant of Method B for Bitcoin Mining

Quantum Blockchain Technologies plc (AIM: QBT), the AIM-listed investment company focused principally on a research and development ("R&D") programme within blockchain technology, announces that one of its R&D teams has developed a ' mathematical only'variant of Method B, which improves the performance of the winning hash generation without requiring the learning phase which is normally used in guiding the mining strategy of the ASIC.

This approach uses 'Chaos Mathematics', which has been studied and applied by one of the leading researchers in the R&D team for several decades and across a variety of applications. The Company has been able to successfully adapt this concept to analyse the hashes generated by the SHA-256 algorithm.

Extensive in-depth modelling has been performed over the last six months, which has led to identifying winning hashes through stable regularities in the SHA-256 hashes outputs, despite their uniform distribution.

The result of the discovery of such patterns has led to the identification of hidden 'structures' within the SHA-256 computation process, which has resulted in the ability to identify blocks of inputs to SHA-256 that lead to a higher densityof winning hashes.

The team has conducted off-line tests with the Method B variant on a large number of headers computations of SHA-256 which have shown a stable and durable lift (advantage) in the basic performance of SHA-256. The Board believes, therefore, that this novel approach could become a viable Bitcoin mining tool and the Company has commenced live testing using a Bitaxe Gamma miner, based on the Bitmain BM1370 ASIC, and which, if successful, will be followed by live testing on the ASIC manufacturer's MDK (Mining Development Kit) hashboard.

The Company will provide updates on the progress of this new variant of Method B, as and when milestones are reached. The Company continues with its testing of its Method C AI Oracle, as reported in its announcement of 8 July 2026.

Francesco Gardin, CEO and Executive Chairman of QBT, commented,"The incredible scientific creativity of our R&D team has once more demonstrated the quality of results which are produced on one of the toughest cryptographic matters, i.e. the ability to make predictions on SHA-256, an algorithm specifically design to prevent this, hence its adoption as the proof-of-work core mechanism for mining bitcoins."

-ends-

For further information please contact:

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc+39 335 296573

Francesco Gardin, CEO and Executive Chairman

SP Angel Corporate Finance(Nominated Adviser & Broker) +44 (0) 20 3470 0470

Caroline Rowe / Devik Mehta

Leander (Financial PR) +44 (0) 7795 168 157

Christian Taylor-Wilkinson

About Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc

QBT (AIM: QBT) is a London Stock Exchange AIM listed Research & Development and investing company focused on an intensive R&D programme to disrupt the Blockchain Technologies sector which includes, cryptocurrency mining and other advanced blockchain applications. The primary goal of the R&D programme is to develop Bitcoin mining tools and techniques, via its technology-driven approach, which the Company believes will significantly outperform existing market practices.

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
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