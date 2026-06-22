Prostatype Genomics AB: Bulletin From Annual General Meeting In Prostatype Genomics AB (publ)

The annual general meeting in Prostatype Genomics AB (publ), corp. reg. no 556726-0285 (the "Company") was held on 22 June 2026. Below is a summary of the resolutions adopted. All resolutions were adopted unanimously.

Annual report and results

The annual general meeting adopted the income statement and the balance sheet for the financial year 2025 and resolved, in accordance with the board of directors' proposal, that the Company's result according to the approved income statement should be transferred to a new account. No dividends are to be paid.

Discharge from liability

The annual general meeting granted the members of the board of directors and the managing director discharge from liability for the management of the Company's business during the financial year 2025.

Number of board members and board deputies

The annual general meeting decided that the board of directors shall consist of six (6) members, without board deputies.

Remuneration to the board of directors and the auditor

The annual general meeting decided that a board fee of SEK 250,000 shall be paid to the chairperson and SEK 80,000 to each other member of the board of directors, unless the member in question is prevented from receiving such fee due to current guidelines of the member's employer. Compensation to the auditor shall be paid in accordance with approved invoice.

Election of the board of directors

The annual general meeting decided to re-elect Anders Lundberg, Michael Häggman, Mattias Prage, Håkan Englund and Jörgen Dahlström, and to elect Anders Liljeblad, as members of the board of directors, all for the period until the end of the next annual general meeting. The annual general meeting decided to elect Anders Liljeblad as chairperson of the board.

Election of auditor/auditing company

The annual general meeting decided to re-elect the registered auditing company Grant Thornton Sweden AB, with Joakim Söderin as auditor in charge, for the period until the end of the next annual general meeting.

Resolution on the nomination committee

The annual general meeting resolved that the Company, prior to the 2027 annual general meeting, shall have a nomination committee that shall submit proposals for, among other things, board directors, board fees and auditor. The members of the nomination committee are appointed by the chairperson of the board contacting the three largest shareholders in the Company in terms of votes according to Euroclear's latest printout of the share register, who each appoint a member of the nomination committee.

Amendment of the articles of association

The annual general meeting resolved to amend the Company's articles of association by adopting new limits for share capital and the number of shares. The annual general meeting resolved on three alternative wordings (Alternative A, B and C) and authorised the board of directors to register with the Swedish Companies Registration Office the alternative that is most appropriate in light of the rights issue that the board of directors, through a separate press release in May 2026, announced its intention to resolve on and carry out.

Resolution on authorisation for issuance of new shares, warrants and/or convertibles

The annual general meeting resolved to authorise the board of directors to, on one or more occasions during the period up to the next annual general meeting, resolve on the issuance of shares, warrants and/or convertibles, including combinations thereof (so-called units). The authorisation may be exercised with deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights and/or with provision for payment in kind or by way of set-off. The total number of shares that may be issued pursuant to the authorisation shall be within the limits of the articles of association. Any issuance resolved pursuant to this authorisation shall be made on market terms.

For more information about the Company, please contact:

Fredrik Rickman, CEO, Prostatype Genomics AB

Telephone: +46 (0)73 049 77 01

E-mail: fredrik.rickman@prostatypegenomics.com

Certified Adviser

Tapper Partners AB

Telephone: +46 (0)70 44 010 98

E-mail: ca@tapperpartners.se

About Prostatype Genomics

Prostatype® is a genomic test that is available to patients and treating urologists as a complementary decision basis for the question of treatment or no-treatment of prostate cancer. The test was developed by a leading research group at Karolinska Institute and is provided by Prostatype Genomics AB.