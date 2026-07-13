Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 13, 2026) - North Arrow Minerals Inc. (TSXV: NAR) (OTCQB: NHAWF) ("North Arrow" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's stock has commenced trading on the OTCQB Venture Market ("OTCQB") effective today, July 13, 2026. The Company's trading symbol remains NHAWF, unchanged from the OTCID Market. The uplisting is a meaningful step in North Arrow's broader capital markets strategy and improves the Company's access to U.S. investors as it advances exploration at the Kraaipan Gold Project, located in southern Botswana.

The OTCQB was established in 2010 by the OTC Markets Group to serve as a transparent, regulated tier for early-stage and developing U.S. and international companies, including those in the mining and natural resources sectors. Companies listed on the OTCQB are current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. Investors can find real-time quotes and market information for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com.

With the move to the OTCQB, North Arrow has also gained full-service Depository Trust Company ("DTC") eligibility, which enables NHAWF securities to be deposited at DTC and transferred electronically between U.S. brokerage accounts. While the Canadian Depository for Securities (CDS) handles securities in Canada, DTC operates within the U.S. system, and the two work together to support cross-border trading. DTC eligibility simplifies trading and settlement for U.S. Investors, reducing cost and friction when buying and selling the Company's shares.

Investors can access real-time trading quotes and detailed company information through the OTC Markets Group website at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/NHAWF/overview.

About North Arrow Minerals: Vancouver-based exploration company focused on evaluating the Kraaipan Gold Project, located in southern Botswana. Management and advisors bring significant global exploration and mining experience. North Arrow's exploration programs are conducted under the direction of Dr. John Armstrong, Ph.D., P.Geo. (NWT/NU), President and Chief Operating Officer of North Arrow and a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

North Arrow Minerals Inc.

/s/ "Eira Thomas"

Eira Thomas

CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility

for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are forward-looking information that involves known and unknown risks and uncertainties. In certain cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "looks forwards", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "potential", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". This news release contains forward-looking statements including but not limited to statements with respect to the anticipated benefits of trading on the OTCQB and of DTC eligibility, improved access to U.S. investors, the Company's capital markets strategy, and the Company's plans for exploration at the Kraaipan Gold Project. Forward-looking statements, while based on management's best estimates and assumptions, are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to risks related to: general economic and market conditions; trading volumes and liquidity on the OTCQB; the Company's ability to maintain the eligibility requirements of the OTCQB and DTC; the timing and content of upcoming work programs; actual results of proposed exploration activities; possible variations in mineral resources or grade; failure of plant, equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; accidents, labour disputes, title disputes, claims and limitations on insurance coverage and other risks of the mining industry; and changes in national and local government regulation of mining operations, tax rules and regulations. Although North Arrow has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. North Arrow undertakes no obligation or responsibility to update forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/304903

Source: North Arrow Minerals Inc.