Cibus Real Estate AB: Q2 2026 Interim Report Cibus Real Estate AB (publ)

April - June 2026 (compared with April - June 2025)
- Rental income amounted to EUR 46.2 million (41.3).
- Net operating income totalled EUR 45.1 million (39.1).
- Profit from property management was EUR 22.6 million (20.0) excluding non-recurring items and exchange rate effects, and EUR 22.8 million (19.5) including non-recurring items and exchange rate effects.
- Earnings after tax amounted to EUR 14.4 million (13.7), corresponding to EUR 0.18 (0.17) per share.
- Unrealised changes in value affected by EUR 2.3 million (2.7) on properties and by EUR -7.6 million (-6.7) on interest rate derivatives.
January - June 2026 (compared with January - June 2025)
- Rental income amounted to EUR 91.4 million (80.4).
- Net operating income totalled EUR 87.6 million (75.7).
- Profit from property management was EUR 43.5 million (38.3) excluding non-recurring items and exchange rate effects, and EUR 43.6 million (57.5) including non-recurring items and exchange rate effects. The previous year's earnings were affected by income of EUR 20.5 million in the form of negative goodwill in connection with the Benelux acquisition.
- Earnings after tax amounted to EUR 39.3 million (44.7), corresponding to EUR 0.47 (0.58) per share.
- Unrealised changes in value affected by EUR -1.9 million (-4.6) on properties and by EUR 6.4 million (-8.0) on interest rate derivatives.
- EPRA NRV amounted to EUR 1,067.9 million (1,054.4) corresponding to EUR 13.0 (12.8) per share.
"We will continue to develop our properties and evaluate business opportunities with the aim of achieving further growth in a sustainable and profitable manner."
- Stina Lindh Hök, CEO
|Key figure1
In EUR millions, unless otherwise stated
|Q2
2026
|Q2
2025
|Jan-jun
2026
|Jan-jun
2025
|Rental income
|46.2
|41.3
|91.4
|80.4
|Net operating income
|45.1
|39.1
|87.6
|75.7
|Profit from property management
|22.8
|19.5
|43.6
|57.52
|Unrealised changes in property values
|2.3
|2.7
|-1.9
|-4.6
|Earnings after tax
|14.4
|13.7
|39.3
|44.7
|Market value of investment properties
|2,760
|2,427
|2,760
|2,427
|Property value, green assets
|1,139
|1,100
|1,139
|1,100
|Net operating income, current earnings capacity
|176.2
|156.3
|176.2
|156.3
|Net debt LTV ratio, %
|59.1
|55.0
|59.1
|55.0
|Debt ratio (net debt/EBITDA), multiple
|10.8
|11.1
|10.8
|11.1
|Forward looking debt ratio (net debt/EBITDA), multiple
|10.1
|9.4
|10.1
|9.4
|Interest coverage ratio, multiple
|2.4
|2.3
|2.4
|2.3
|No. of shares outstanding
|82,086,045
|82,086,045
|82,086,045
|82,086,045
|Average No. of shares outstanding
|82,086,045
|77,510,489
|82,086,045
|74,975,149
|Profit from property management per share,
excl. non-recurring items
|0.28
|0.26
|0.53
|0.51
|EPRA NRV/share, EUR
|13.0
|12.8
|13.0
|12.8
1Refer to the full report for alternative performance measures and definitions.
2Profit from property management includes income of EUR 20.5 million in the form of negative goodwill in connection with the acquisition of the Benelux operations.
For further information, please contact
Stina Lindh Hök, CEO
Stina.lindhhok@cibusrealestate.com
+46 (0)8 12 439 100
Pia-Lena Olofsson, CFO
pia-lena.olofsson@cibusrealestate.com
+46 (0)8 12 439 100
Link to the report archive:
https://www.cibusrealestate.com/investors/financial-reports/
About Cibus Real Estate
Cibus is a real estate company listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap. The company's business idea is to acquire, develop and manage properties in Europe with grocery retail chains as anchor tenants. The company currently owns approximately 700 properties in Europe. The largest tenants are Kesko, Tokmanni, Coop, Rema 1000, S Group, Lidl and Jumbo.
This information is information that Cibus Real Estate AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 07:30 CEST on 16 July 2026.
Cibus Real Estate AB (publ) | Kungsgatan 26 | 111 35 Stockholm | Sweden Tel: +46 (0)8 12 439 100|
Reg no. 559135-0599 | www.cibusrealestate.com