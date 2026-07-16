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WKN: A2JE9Q | ISIN: SE0010832204 | Ticker-Symbol: 6N5
Tradegate
16.07.26 | 10:06
13,280 Euro
-0,04 % -0,005
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CIBUS REAL ESTATE AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CIBUS REAL ESTATE AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,16013,26511:00
13,16513,20010:58
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.07.2026 07:45 Uhr
61 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Cibus Real Estate AB: Q2 2026 Interim Report Cibus Real Estate AB (publ)

April - June 2026 (compared with April - June 2025)

  • Rental income amounted to EUR 46.2 million (41.3).
  • Net operating income totalled EUR 45.1 million (39.1).
  • Profit from property management was EUR 22.6 million (20.0) excluding non-recurring items and exchange rate effects, and EUR 22.8 million (19.5) including non-recurring items and exchange rate effects.
  • Earnings after tax amounted to EUR 14.4 million (13.7), corresponding to EUR 0.18 (0.17) per share.
  • Unrealised changes in value affected by EUR 2.3 million (2.7) on properties and by EUR -7.6 million (-6.7) on interest rate derivatives.

January - June 2026 (compared with January - June 2025)

  • Rental income amounted to EUR 91.4 million (80.4).
  • Net operating income totalled EUR 87.6 million (75.7).
  • Profit from property management was EUR 43.5 million (38.3) excluding non-recurring items and exchange rate effects, and EUR 43.6 million (57.5) including non-recurring items and exchange rate effects. The previous year's earnings were affected by income of EUR 20.5 million in the form of negative goodwill in connection with the Benelux acquisition.
  • Earnings after tax amounted to EUR 39.3 million (44.7), corresponding to EUR 0.47 (0.58) per share.
  • Unrealised changes in value affected by EUR -1.9 million (-4.6) on properties and by EUR 6.4 million (-8.0) on interest rate derivatives.
  • EPRA NRV amounted to EUR 1,067.9 million (1,054.4) corresponding to EUR 13.0 (12.8) per share.

"We will continue to develop our properties and evaluate business opportunities with the aim of achieving further growth in a sustainable and profitable manner."

- Stina Lindh Hök, CEO

Key figure1
In EUR millions, unless otherwise stated		Q2
2026		Q2
2025		Jan-jun
2026		Jan-jun
2025
Rental income46.241.391.480.4
Net operating income45.139.187.675.7
Profit from property management22.819.543.657.52
Unrealised changes in property values2.32.7-1.9-4.6
Earnings after tax14.413.739.344.7
Market value of investment properties2,7602,4272,7602,427
Property value, green assets1,1391,1001,1391,100
Net operating income, current earnings capacity176.2156.3176.2156.3
Net debt LTV ratio, %59.155.059.155.0
Debt ratio (net debt/EBITDA), multiple10.811.110.811.1
Forward looking debt ratio (net debt/EBITDA), multiple10.19.410.19.4
Interest coverage ratio, multiple2.42.32.42.3
No. of shares outstanding82,086,04582,086,04582,086,04582,086,045
Average No. of shares outstanding82,086,04577,510,48982,086,04574,975,149
Profit from property management per share,
excl. non-recurring items		0.280.260.530.51
EPRA NRV/share, EUR13.012.813.012.8

1Refer to the full report for alternative performance measures and definitions.
2Profit from property management includes income of EUR 20.5 million in the form of negative goodwill in connection with the acquisition of the Benelux operations.

For further information, please contact

Stina Lindh Hök, CEO
Stina.lindhhok@cibusrealestate.com
+46 (0)8 12 439 100

Pia-Lena Olofsson, CFO
pia-lena.olofsson@cibusrealestate.com
+46 (0)8 12 439 100

Link to the report archive:

https://www.cibusrealestate.com/investors/financial-reports/

About Cibus Real Estate

Cibus is a real estate company listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap. The company's business idea is to acquire, develop and manage properties in Europe with grocery retail chains as anchor tenants. The company currently owns approximately 700 properties in Europe. The largest tenants are Kesko, Tokmanni, Coop, Rema 1000, S Group, Lidl and Jumbo.

This information is information that Cibus Real Estate AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 07:30 CEST on 16 July 2026.

Cibus Real Estate AB (publ) | Kungsgatan 26 | 111 35 Stockholm | Sweden Tel: +46 (0)8 12 439 100|
Reg no. 559135-0599 | www.cibusrealestate.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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