Cibus Real Estate AB: Report from the Extraordinary General Meeting of Cibus Real Estate AB (publ) on 11 June 2026

Cibus Real Estate AB (publ) held an extraordinary general meeting on Thursday 11 June 2026.

The main resolutions passed at the meeting were as follows. More detailed information about the contents of the resolutions may be obtained from the complete notice of the meeting and the complete proposals, which are available on the company's website.

Amendment of the articles of association and bonus issue

The meeting resolved, in accordance with the board's proposal, to amend the company's articles of association concerning the limits for the company's share capital. Through this resolution, the limits for the company's share capital are raised, from not less than EUR 750,000 and not more than EUR 3,000,000 to not less than EUR 15,000,000 and not more than EUR 60,000,000.

The meeting further resolved, in accordance with the board's proposal, on a bonus issue whereby the company's share capital is increased by EUR 14,184,468.576 through a transfer of funds from non-restricted equity. The bonus issue is carried out without the issuance of new shares and after its completion, the company's share capital will amount to EUR 15,005,329.026.

The purpose of the amendment of the articles of association and the bonus issue is to, in accordance with Cibus' established and previously communicated strategy, prepare the company's structure for any potential future transactions in the parts of Europe where a larger share capital may be required to carry out transactions. The resolutions are not related to any pending transaction, but constitute a part of the fulfilment of the company's strategy and are only carried out for preparatory purposes.

Warrant plan

The meeting resolved, in accordance with the board's proposal, to adopt a long-term warrant plan targeted to employees in the Nordics. The plan mainly follows the same structure as the company's previous incentive plan targeted to employees in the Nordics. The meeting further resolved on an issue of warrants and transfer of warrants to the participants of the incentive plan. Upon full subscription and full exercise of the warrants, a total of 487,500 new shares may be issued, corresponding to an increase in the share capital of EUR 89,115, calculated on the basis of the conditions after the abovementioned amendment of the articles of association and bonus issue have been carried out.

For further information, please contact:

Stina Lindh Hök, CEO

stina.lindhhok@cibusrealestate.com

+46 (0)8 12 439 100

Pia-Lena Olofsson, CFO

pia-lena.olofsson@cibusrealestate.com

+46 (0)8 12 439 100

Cibus is a real estate company listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap. The company's business idea is to acquire, develop and manage properties in Europe with grocery retail chains as anchor tenants. The company currently owns about 700 properties in Europe. The largest tenants are Kesko, Tokmanni, Coop, S Group, Rema 1000, Salling, Lidl, Dagrofa and Carrefour.