

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - KONE Oyj (KNYJF), a Finnish elevator and escalator engineering company, Wednesday reported lower earnings for the second quarter compared to the same period last year. However, its revenue increased on high number of orders received.



Further, the company kept its outlook for fiscal 2026 unchanged.



Quarterly earnings decreased 13.3 percent to €240.2 million or €0.46 per share from €276.9 million or €0.53 per share of last year.



Financial income declined to €6.6 million from €34.2 million of prior year.



Nonetheless, revenue grew 3.1 percent to €2.94 billion from €2.85 billion of previous year. The company saw an increase of 10.1 percent in the number of orders received. Order received rose to €2.56 billion from 2.32 billion of last year.



Looking forward to the full year, the elevator manufacturer continues to expect its sales to grow 3-6 percent at comparable exchange rates and its adjusted EBIT margin to be in the range of 12.3-13 percent.



Currently, shares of the company are trading at €48.02, down 0.79% on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.



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