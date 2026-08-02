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WKN: A0ET4X | ISIN: FI0009013403 | Ticker-Symbol: KC4
Tradegate
31.07.26 | 21:56
50,24 Euro
+0,40 % +0,20
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
KONE OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KONE OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
49,84050,1401.08.
49,93050,1631.07.
PR Newswire
02.08.2026 07:06 Uhr
101 Leser
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KONE strengthens customer support to deliver greater peace of mind in Saudi Arabia

KONE's enhanced Customer Service Center combines leading customer experience technology with locally based professionals to provide around-the-clock support in Arabic and English, giving customers fast, reliable access to expert support, with a target of answering customer calls within 20 seconds.

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia, Aug. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KONE marked the official inauguration of its enhanced Customer Service Center in Jeddah, reinforcing its commitment to delivering a seamless and reliable customer experience across Saudi Arabia. Celebrated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, the enhancement reflects KONE's continued focus on making expert support more accessible, helping ensure customers across the Kingdom receive the same high standard of responsive, high-quality customer support whenever they need it, whether they manage a residential building, a commercial property or one of the Kingdom's landmark developments.

Serving customers across the Kingdom, the Customer Service Center provides 24/7 phone support for service requests, maintenance inquiries and equipment-related assistance. Staffed by locally based customer care professionals providing support in Arabic and English, the center supported approximately 11,000 customer interactions in 2025, reflecting the trust customers place in KONE and the important role the Customer Service Center plays in delivering a consistent customer experience across the Kingdom.

Bringing together local expertise with leading customer experience technology, the enhanced Customer Service Center delivers consistent, reliable support across every customer interaction. The center uses intelligent call management to connect customers with the right expertise quickly and efficiently. Together with KONE's target of answering customer calls within 20 seconds, it helps resolve issues faster, minimize disruptions and maintain the safe and smooth flow of people throughout their buildings.

"The real measure of customer service is not simply how quickly we respond - it's the confidence our customers have that they'll receive the same level of expertise, responsiveness and care every time they engage with KONE," said Haidar Alhartani, Managing Director, KONE Saudi Arabia. "Whether they manage a residential building, a commercial property or one of the Kingdom's landmark developments, every customer should have the same confidence that we'll be there with the support they need, when they need it. That's how we build trust, strengthen long-term partnerships and deliver greater peace of mind across Saudi Arabia."

The enhanced Customer Service Center is part of KONE's ongoing efforts to strengthen customer support and service excellence across Saudi Arabia. As the Kingdom continues to transform its cities and infrastructure, KONE remains dedicated to improving the flow of urban life through innovative solutions and reliable services that keep people and buildings moving safely, efficiently and sustainably.

Read more

Previous press releases are available at www.kone.com/en/news-and-insights/releases/

About KONE

At KONE, our purpose is to shape the future of cities. As a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry, we move two billion people every day, making their journeys safe, convenient, and reliable with smart and sustainable People Flow. In 2025, KONE had annual sales of EUR 11.2 billion, and at the end of the year over 60,000 employees, in close to 70 countries. KONE Class B shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. in Finland. www.kone.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/kone-strengthens-customer-support-to-deliver-greater-peace-of-mind-in-saudi-arabia-302839278.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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