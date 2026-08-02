KONE Egypt strengthens customer experience through digital innovation

The introduction of myKONE makes project delivery more transparent, connected and effortless, reinforcing KONE's customer-first approach.

CAIRO, Aug. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As digital transformation reshapes the construction industry, the way customers experience projects is evolving. Transparency, easy access to project information and seamless collaboration are becoming essential elements of successful project delivery. At KONE, customer experience has always been central to how the company works with its customers. Today, digital innovation is creating new opportunities to further enhance the customer experience by making every stage of the project journey more connected, transparent and effortless.

Guided by this vision, KONE Egypt, a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry, has introduced myKONE, a digital customer portal that enhances collaboration and gives customers greater visibility throughout project delivery. The introduction reflects KONE's ambition to combine engineering excellence with digital innovation, making it easier for customers to do business with KONE while delivering an even stronger customer experience.

At KONE, customer experience is built long before a project is completed. It is shaped through every interaction, every commitment and every milestone along the customer journey. Building trust, keeping customers informed and enabling close collaboration are fundamental to how KONE delivers projects. This philosophy continues to guide how the company develops its services and embraces digital innovation.

myKONE brings that philosophy to life by giving customers a single digital gateway to their projects. Through the platform, customers can follow project progress from order confirmation through project delivery, monitor key milestones, receive email notifications when key project milestones are completed, access project information and stay connected with their KONE project team. By bringing essential project information together in one place, myKONE provides greater visibility, simplifies communication and helps customers stay informed and engaged throughout the project journey.

"Our customers have always been at the heart of everything we do," said Ahmed Fathi, Managing Director of KONE Egypt. "As our customers' expectations continue to evolve, we're evolving with them. Digitalization gives us new opportunities to make project delivery more transparent, collaborative and connected, while strengthening the partnerships we build every day. myKONE is one example of how we're bringing this approach to life through a practical, everyday experience that makes it easier for customers to work with KONE."

The introduction of myKONE supports KONE's Rise strategy by accelerating digitalization and reinforcing the company's customer-centric approach. As Egypt continues to invest in smarter buildings and modern infrastructure, KONE remains committed to bringing global innovations to the local market that create lasting value for customers. By combining engineering excellence with digital innovation, KONE is helping shape a future where outstanding project delivery is defined not only by the quality of the solutions installed, but also by the quality of the customer experience delivered throughout the journey.

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Previous press releases are available at www.kone.com/en/news-and-insights/releases/

About KONE

At KONE, our purpose is to shape the future of cities. As a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry, we move two billion people every day, making their journeys safe, convenient, and reliable with smart and sustainable People Flow. In 2025, KONE had annual sales of EUR 11.2 billion, and at the end of the year over 60,000 employees, in close to 70 countries. KONE Class B shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. in Finland. www.kone.com

About KONE Egypt:

KONE was founded in 1910 in Finland and entered the Egyptian market in the early 1990s through local distributors, eventually establishing a direct presence in 1999 with the founding of KONE Egypt. Today, KONE Egypt is headquartered in Cairo, where it employs over 350 dedicated employees focused on providing high-quality elevator, escalator, and maintenance services. The company serves diverse clients across Egypt, from high-rise residential projects to large infrastructure developments. www.kone.eg

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