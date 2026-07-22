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WKN: A40UCN | ISIN: CA4576377002 | Ticker-Symbol: MWG
Frankfurt
22.07.26 | 08:06
1,300 Euro
+3,17 % +0,040
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
INMED PHARMACEUTICALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INMED PHARMACEUTICALS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,8001,82016:43
1,8001,89016:18
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ADVANCED BIOMED
ADVANCED BIOMED INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ADVANCED BIOMED INC11,900+68,08 %
CHINA SXT PHARMACEUTICALS INC1,970-26,49 %
INLIF LIMITED4,390+96,86 %
INMED PHARMACEUTICALS INC1,300+3,17 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.