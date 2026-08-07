

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - JAPAN POST BANK Co., Ltd. (JPPTY) reported earnings for its first quarter that Increased, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at JPY177.573 billion, or JPY49.85 per share. This compares with JPY104.862 billion, or JPY29.29 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 27.1% to JPY848.180 billion from JPY667.236 billion last year.



JAPAN POST BANK Co., Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY177.573 Bln. vs. JPY104.862 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY49.85 vs. JPY29.29 last year. -Revenue: JPY848.180 Bln vs. JPY667.236 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 185.29 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 955.000 B



All EPS are Basic



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