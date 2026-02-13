

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan Post Bank Co., Ltd. (JPPTY, 7182.T) on Friday reported an increase in earnings for the nine-month period. In addition, citing a rise in domestic interest rates, the company has revised up its annual outlook.



For the nine-month period to December 31, 2025, the lender reported a net profit of JPY 377.673 billion, higher than JPY 308.348 billion in the same period last year. Net earnings per share stood at JPY 105.61 as against JPY 85.26 per share a year ago.



Net ordinary income was JPY 551.534 billion, compared with the prior year's JPY 441.217 billion. Interest income was JPY 1.627 trillion, up from JPY 1.268 trillion in the previous year. Ordinary income moved up to JPY 2.105 trillion from JPY 1.910 trillion a year ago.



Looking ahead, for the 12-month period to March 31, 2026, Japan Post Bank now expects a net income of JPY 500 billion against the earlier guidance of JPY 470 billion. Net earnings per share are now anticipated to be at JPY 139.94, compared with the prior expectation of JPY 131.43 per share. The lender now expects net ordinary income of JPY 720 billion, higher than the prior outlook of JPY 680 billion.



For the 12-month period to March 31, 2025, the company had reported a net profit of JPY 414.324 billion, with net earnings per share of JPY 114.60, on net ordinary income of JPY 584.533 billion.



For the 12-month period to March 31, 2026, Japan Post Bank now aims to pay a total dividend of JPY 70 per share, higher than the earlier outlook of JPY 66 per share and last year's JPY 58 per share.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News