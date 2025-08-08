

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - JAPAN POST BANK Co., Ltd. (JPPTY) reported that its first quarter net income attributable to owners of parent increased to 104.86 billion yen or 29.29 yen per basic share from 96.23 billion yen or 26.61 yen per basic share in the previous year.



Ordinary income was 667.24 billion yen up from 605.67 billion yen in the previous year.



For the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, the company expects net income attributable to owner to be 470.00 billion yen or 131.44 yen per share, net ordinary income of 680.00 billion yen.



