

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - JAPAN POST BANK Co., Ltd. (JPPTY) reported earnings for its first half that Increased, from last year



The company's earnings came in at JPY240.396 billion, or JPY67.21 per share. This compares with JPY222.832 billion, or JPY61.61 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 11.4% to JPY1.398 trillion from JPY1.255 trillion last year.



JAPAN POST BANK Co., Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



