

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan Post Bank Co., Ltd. (7182.T), on Friday reported profit growth for fiscal 2026 as consolidated gross operating profit advanced.



For fiscal 2026, Net loss attributable to owners of parent increased 111.2 billion Japanese yen to 525.5 billion yen from 414.3 billion yen last year.



Net interest income grew to 1,307.8 billion yen from 956.7 billion yen in the prior year, mainly due to increases in income related to foreign bonds investment trusts and interest on Japanese government bonds.



Net fees and commissions were 167.5 billion yen compared to 156.3 billion yen last year.



Consolidated net operating profit jumped to 461.1 billion yen from 129.9 billion yen a year earlier.



Annual Consolidated gross operating profit rose sharply to 1,407.2 billion yen from 1,045.6 billion yen, in the previous year.



The company raised its fiscal 2027 outlook, mainly due to an increase in income from JGBs with a rise in domestic interest rates.



Japan Post Bank expects net interest income of 1,782.0 billion yen compared to last year's forecast of 1,536.3 billion yen.



Net fees and commissions are expected higher at 170.0 billion yen.



Net income attributable to owners of parent is foreseen at 660.0 billion yen, higher from last year's projection of 525.5 billion yen.



The company sets higher annual dividend of 93 yen for fiscal 2027 compared to 74 yen in fiscal 2026.



On the Tokyo Stock Exchange, shares of Japan Post Bank closed Friday's trading 0.23 percent lower at 2,829.00 yen.



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