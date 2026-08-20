

SOLNA (dpa-AFX) - Skanska AB (SKA-B.ST, SKSBF, SKBSY), a construction and development company, on Thursday announced a $1.2 billion contract to build four data centers in the southeastern US.



The construction is scheduled to begin in the third quarter of 2026 and is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2028.



The contract is worth about SEK 11.2 billion.



The project involves constructing four data centers spanning approximately 75,000 square meters.



The work includes the shell and interior fit-out for technical spaces, support areas and offices.



On Wednesday, Skanska closed trading 0.08% lesser at SEK 262.30 on the Stockholm Stock Exchange.



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