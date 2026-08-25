Medical Care Technologies Inc.: MDCE Highlights StrainScan Pro's Enterprise-Ready Agricultural AI Tech Optimized for Rapid Multi-Location Rollout on iPad Air

Proprietary AI Vision Platform Designed for Simple, Scalable Deployment Across Multi-Site Retail and Agricultural Operations

MESA, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / August 25, 2026 / Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE) today emphasized the enterprise-ready design of its StrainScan Pro platform, highlighting a proprietary AI vision architecture built for rapid and straightforward deployment across multi-location environments.

StrainScan Pro is optimized for installation on iPad Air devices, enabling operators to implement advanced visual analysis without the cost or complexity of fixed industrial systems. This approach supports fast rollout across single sites or large multi-location networks, whether in regulated retail settings or agricultural operations.

By focusing on deployment simplicity, the platform is positioned to reduce barriers to adoption for enterprise clients who need consistent visual tools at scale. Operators can place the same proprietary software in the field, at packing facilities, in distribution environments, or across retail locations using a uniform, portable form factor.

"Enterprise value is not only about capability - it is also about how quickly and cleanly a solution can be put to work," said Marshall Perkins, CEO of Medical Care Technologies. "StrainScan Pro is designed for rapid multi-location deployment on iPad Air. That simplicity is intentional. We want operators to be able to scale visual intelligence without building complex infrastructure."

Medical Care Technologies is a technology company. It develops and commercializes AI vision software and does not cultivate, process, distribute, or sell cannabis or any plant products.

As multi-location operators in both retail and agriculture continue to seek practical ways to standardize quality verification, the combination of proprietary AI performance and easy enterprise deployment remains a central focus of the StrainScan Pro platform.

Investors and industry participants can explore the platform at:

https://strainscanpro.com

Medical Care Technologies continues to advance its AI vision capabilities across high-value verticals while generating revenue through its operating subsidiaries.

About Medical Care Technologies Inc.

Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE) is a diversified technology company focused on the development and commercialization of artificial intelligence-powered applications spanning health, wellness, nutrition, lifestyle, and enterprise imaging analysis solutions. Visit: https://medicalcaretechnologies.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions, and actual results may differ materially due to various risks and uncertainties. The company undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Contact Information:

Medical Care Technologies Inc.

1910 S. Stapley Drive, Suite 221, Mesa, AZ 85204

Phone: +1 (480) 645-0750

Email: marshall@medicalcaretechnologies.com

Websites: https://medicalcaretechnologies.com | https://strainscanpro.com

SOURCE: Medical Care Technologies Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/mdce-highlights-strainscan-pros-enterprise-ready-agricultural-ai-tech-1211735