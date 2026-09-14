Das Instrument USZ0 AU0000284366 BPH GLOBAL LTD. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 14.09.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 15.09.2026The instrument USZ0 AU0000284366 BPH GLOBAL LTD. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 14.09.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 15.09.2026Das Instrument H1Z IL0011809592 NEUROSENSE THERAPEUTICS EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 14.09.2026The instrument H1Z IL0011809592 NEUROSENSE THERAPEUTICS EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 14.09.2026Das Instrument RFM FR0012596468 SENSORION EO -,10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 14.09.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 15.09.2026The instrument RFM FR0012596468 SENSORION EO -,10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 14.09.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 15.09.2026Das Instrument MIG1 US5949728613 STRATEGY INC. PRF.SE.A EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 14.09.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 15.09.2026The instrument MIG1 US5949728613 STRATEGY INC. PRF.SE.A EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 14.09.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 15.09.2026Das Instrument MIG2 US5949728530 STRATEGY INC. PERP.STR.A EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 14.09.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 15.09.2026The instrument MIG2 US5949728530 STRATEGY INC. PERP.STR.A EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 14.09.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 15.09.2026Das Instrument MIG US5949728878 STRATEGY INC. PRF.SE.A EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 14.09.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 15.09.2026The instrument MIG US5949728878 STRATEGY INC. PRF.SE.A EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 14.09.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 15.09.2026Das Instrument 5ZW KYG4469K1040 HELENS INTL HLDGS CO LTD EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 14.09.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 15.09.2026The instrument 5ZW KYG4469K1040 HELENS INTL HLDGS CO LTD EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 14.09.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 15.09.2026Das Instrument MIG0 US5949728795 STRATEGY INC. PERP.STR.A EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 14.09.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 15.09.2026The instrument MIG0 US5949728795 STRATEGY INC. PERP.STR.A EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 14.09.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 15.09.2026