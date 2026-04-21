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WKN: A2DGQ5 | ISIN: SE0009268279 | Ticker-Symbol: SE9
Tradegate
21.04.26 | 14:51
5,655 Euro
-0,44 % -0,025
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SMART EYE AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SMART EYE AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,5005,76015:04
5,6055,64514:59
ACCESS Newswire
21.04.2026 14:26 Uhr
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Smart Eye Publishes its Annual Report 2025

GÖTEBORG, SE / ACCESS Newswire / April 21, 2026 / Smart Eye (STO:SEYE)(OTC PINK:SMTEF)(FRA:SE9)

Smart Eye's Annual Report is available as an attachment to this press release and at https://smarteye.se/investors/financial-reports/.

For more information:

Martin Krantz, CEO Smart Eye AB
+46 70-329 26 98
martin.krantz@smarteye.se

About Smart Eye

Smart Eye is the leading provider of Human Insight AI, technology that understands, supports and predicts human behavior in complex environments. The company is on a mission to bridge the gap between humans and machines for a safe and sustainable future. Supported by Affectiva and iMotions - companies it acquired in 2021 - Smart Eye's multimodal software and hardware solutions provide unparalleled insight into human behavior.

In automotive, Smart Eye's driver monitoring systems and interior sensing solutions improve road safety and the mobility experience. The company's eye tracking technology and iMotions biosensor software platform are also used in behavioral research to enable advanced research in academic and commercial sectors. In media analytics, Affectiva's Emotion AI provides the world's largest brands and market researchers with a deeper understanding of how consumers engage with content, products, and services.

Founded in 1999, Smart Eye is a global company headquartered in Sweden, with customers including NASA, Nissan, Boeing, Honeywell, Volvo, GM, BMW, Polestar, Geely, Harvard University, 28 percent of the Fortune Global 500 companies, and over 1,300 research organizations around the world.

Visit www.smarteye.ai for more information.

Visit our investor web for more financial information: https://smarteye.se/investors/

Smart Eye is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market. The Company's Certified Adviser is Bergs Securities AB.

Attachments

Smart Eye Annual Report 2025

SOURCE: Smart Eye



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/electronics-and-engineering/smart-eye-publishes-its-annual-report-2025-1159389

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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