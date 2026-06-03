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WKN: 882286 | ISIN: SE0000111940 | Ticker-Symbol: RAZB
Frankfurt
03.06.26 | 08:04
3,108 Euro
-0,64 % -0,020
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
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RATOS AB Chart 1 Jahr
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RATOS AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,0943,14011:36
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.06.2026 08:15 Uhr
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Ratos AB: Ratos announces the sale of 9 million existing shares in Sentia ASA

Ratos announces the successful sale of existing shares in Sentia ASA ("Sentia") to institutional investors, further improving long-term free float and liquidity in the Sentia share and reducing Ratos' ownership to a level consistent with its long-term ownership ambition.

Ratos has on 2 June 2026 successfully sold 9 million shares in Sentia corresponding to approximately 8.96 percent of the share capital and votes.

The shares were sold at a price of NOK 72.40 per share on Euronext Oslo Børs (the Oslo Stock Exchange). Gross proceeds from the transaction amount to approximately NOK 651.6m.

Following completion of the transaction, Ratos holds approximately 30.81 percent of the outstanding shares and votes in Sentia.

"The transaction supports Ratos' strategy, as communicated at our Capital Markets Day in March, which enables us to retain significant minority positions in listed Nordic companies, optimize our portfolio, while retaining flexibility for future capital allocation. The sale of shares aims to increase long-term free float and liquidity in Sentia, while adjusting Ratos' ownership to a level that is in line with our long-term ambition," says Gustaf Salford, CEO at Ratos.

Ratos is committed to remaining a leading shareholder in Sentia and has, in connection with the transaction, entered into a 360-day lock-up for its remaining shares in Sentia. Ratos is represented on the Board of Directors of Sentia.

About Sentia
Sentia is a leading Nordic construction group formed by combining HENT, SSEA, Vestia and Målbygg, with over 1,400 employees. They specialize in complex, sustainable building projects for public and commercial clients across Norway and Sweden. Sentia reported net sales of NOK 11,772m in 2025 and is led by CEO Jan Jahren.

For more information, please contact:
Anna Vilogorac, CFO & Investor Relations
+46 70 616 50 19, anna.vilogorac@ratos.com

Katarina Grönwall, VP Communications & Sustainability
+46 70 300 35 38, katarina.gronwall@ratos.com

About Ratos
Ratos is a Swedish publicly listed investment company focused on long-term, active ownership. It holds majority and minority stakes in Nordic companies. In 2025, net sales totalled SEK 19 billion and adjusted EBITA SEK 1.9 billion. Ratos has approximately 9,100 employees and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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