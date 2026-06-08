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WKN: A2PWMZ | ISIN: US89832Q1094 | Ticker-Symbol: BBK
Tradegate
08.06.26 | 09:30
42,820 Euro
+0,35 % +0,150
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
TRUIST FINANCIAL CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TRUIST FINANCIAL CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
42,52042,59518:18
42,51042,59018:18
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ABERCROMBIE & FITCH
ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO68,20+4,28 %
ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC149,20+2,51 %
AMETEK INC196,40-0,25 %
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION124,000,00 %
CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC83,12-0,98 %
CINTAS CORPORATION153,76-1,47 %
CORTEVA INC66,24-0,90 %
CUMMINS INC583,00+3,15 %
DICKS SPORTING GOODS INC185,70-1,38 %
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO120,90+0,88 %
EXPEDIA GROUP INC196,40-1,12 %
GENFIT SA8,750+0,92 %
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC57,20-0,69 %
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC296,50-0,40 %
IDEXX LABORATORIES INC487,900,00 %
INNATE PHARMA SA1,522+0,53 %
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC157,75-0,88 %
LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT INC139,30+0,29 %
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL INC340,550,00 %
MATCH GROUP INC29,915+0,20 %
METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC1.004,00+0,20 %
MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC79,98+4,40 %
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC350,90-1,43 %
OMNICOM GROUP INC65,40+0,09 %
OTIS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION60,34-1,15 %
PACCAR INC101,56+0,32 %
PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC198,00-0,50 %
PTC INC119,000,00 %
RH128,000,00 %
SEMPRA81,50+2,72 %
SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS INC68,07+6,71 %
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL61,02-0,75 %
TAPESTRY INC122,25+1,33 %
TRAVELERS COMPANIES INC261,50-0,65 %
TRUIST FINANCIAL CORPORATION42,820+0,35 %
WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION226,40+0,18 %
WYNN RESORTS LIMITED88,77-2,11 %
XCEL ENERGY INC69,50+0,72 %
XPO INC195,95+3,19 %
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION203,00+0,50 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.