The following instruments on XETRA do have their last trading day on 08.06.2026.

Die folgenden Instrumente auf XETRA haben ihren letzten Handelstag am 08.06.2026

.

ISIN Name

US0028962076 Abercrombie & Fitch Co.

US0162551016 Align Technology Inc.

US0311001004 AMETEK Inc.

US1713401024 Church & Dwight Co. Inc.

US1729081059 Cintas Corp.

US22052L1044 Corteva Inc.

US2310211063 Cummins Inc.

US2533931026 Dicks Sporting Goods Inc.

US2910111044 Emerson Electric Co.

US30212P3038 Expedia Group Inc.

FR0004163111 Genfit S.A.

US37940X1028 Global Payments Inc.

US43300A2033 Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.

US45168D1046 IDEXX Laboratories Inc.

FR0010331421 Innate Pharma S.A.

US46266C1053 IQVIA Holdings Inc.

US5380341090 Live Nation Entertainment Inc.

US5719032022 Marriott International Inc.

US57667L1070 Match Group Inc.

US5926881054 Mettler-Toledo International Inc.

US5950171042 Microchip Technology Inc.

US6200763075 Motorola Solutions Inc.

US6819191064 Omnicom Group Inc.

US68902V1070 Otis Worldwide Corp.

US6937181088 PACCAR Inc.

US69370C1009 PTC Inc.

US74967X1037 RH

US8168511090 Sempra

US83088M1027 Skyworks Solutions Inc.

US87165B1035 Synchrony Financial

US8760301072 Tapestry Inc.

US0640581007 The Bank of New York Mellon Corp.

US6934751057 The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

US89417E1091 The Travelers Companies Inc.

US89832Q1094 Truist Financial Corp.

US9297401088 Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp.

US9831341071 Wynn Resorts Ltd.

US98389B1008 Xcel Energy Inc.

US9837931008 XPO Inc.

US9892071054 Zebra Technologies Corp.





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