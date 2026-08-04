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WKN: A2PWMZ | ISIN: US89832Q1094 | Ticker-Symbol: BBK
Frankfurt
04.08.26 | 08:03
44,540 Euro
-0,29 % -0,130
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
TRUIST FINANCIAL CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
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TRUIST FINANCIAL CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
45,06045,66513:29
45,22045,66513:29
ACCESS Newswire
04.08.2026 12:02 Uhr
166 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Truist Small Business Banking Ranks No. 1 in Online and Mobile Banking

Barlow Research recognizes Truist for digital capabilities and functionality

Originally published on Truist Newsroom

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESS Newswire / August 4, 2026 / Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) today announced that its Small Business Online and Mobile Banking platforms earned the No. 1 overall rank by Barlow Research, a leading financial services market research firm.

The recognition highlights Truist's continued investment in digital banking capabilities for small businesses, including tools that improve cash flow visibility, enhance security, and simplify payments. According to Barlow Research, Truist moved up three positions in Online Banking-from No. 4 in 2025 to No. 1 overall-while earning recognition for functionality and features that are most important to small businesses.

Barlow Research recognized Truist as a leader across several critical categories:

  • Online Banking: account security and fraud protection, cash flow management, and card management.

  • Mobile Banking: security and profile management, cash flow management, receiving payments, and card management.

"Small businesses deserve digital banking experiences that match their ambition," said Sherry Graziano, head of digital, client experience and marketing at Truist. "This recognition reflects our investments to simplify financial management, strengthen security, and give business owners confidence and control so they can spend more time growing, serving, and creating opportunities."

"Earning the No. 1 ranking in both Online and Mobile Banking demonstrates how we're delivering experiences that are both digitally empowering and deeply relational," said Claudia Davis Adamson, head of small business banking at Truist. "By combining intuitive digital capabilities with strong client relationships, we're helping small business owners manage their finances more effectively and scale with confidence."

Truist serves approximately 1.2 million small business clients and continues to invest in digital tools, online banking, and mobile banking solutions that help business owners run and manage their operations.

Learn more about Truist Small Business Banking and Barlow Research.

About Truist

Truist Financial Corporation is a purpose-driven financial services company committed to inspiring and building better lives and communities. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Truist has leading market share in many of the high-growth markets in the U.S. and offers a wide range of products and services through wholesale and consumer businesses, including consumer and small business banking, commercial and corporate banking, investment banking and capital markets, wealth management, payments, and specialized lending businesses. Truist is a top 10 commercial bank with $549 billion as of March 31, 2026. Truist Bank, Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender. Learn more at Truist.com.

Find more stories and multimedia from Truist at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Truist
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/truist
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Truist



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/truist-small-business-banking-ranks-no.-1-in-online-and-mobile-banki-1201167

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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