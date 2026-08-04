Orioles & Truist Announce "Homers for Homerooms" Donation for Every Orioles Home Run at Camden Yards

Originally published on Truist Newsroom

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / August 4, 2026 / The Baltimore Orioles and Truist today announced "Homers for Homerooms," a new philanthropic initiative that will generate a donation for every Orioles home run at Oriole Park at Camden Yards throughout the 2026 season. For each home run hit, Truist will donate $212.01 to Harlem Park Elementary Middle School, the club's Adopt-A-School. A nod to the iconic ballpark's 21201 zip code, the program connects on-field performance directly to meaningful community impact, with funds supporting students, teachers, and administrators at Harlem Park.

"There is nothing like celebrating an Orioles home run, and this added element to each moment will make those celebrations even greater," shared DON ROVAK, Orioles Chief Revenue Officer. "We're grateful to Truist for their on-going partnership, and their shared dedication to giving back to our adopted school of Harlem Park Elementary Middle School."

"Through 'Homers for Homerooms,' every Orioles home run becomes a meaningful investment in Baltimore's future," said T. J. HUGHES, Truist Regional President for Greater Washington and Maryland. "At Truist, our purpose is to inspire and build better lives and communities, and this initiative brings that to life in an impactful way for students, teachers, and the broader community."

The "Homers for Homerooms" initiative builds on the recently announced partnership between the Orioles and Truist, in which Truist was named the official bank of the Baltimore Orioles. Together, the organizations are committed to creating memorable fan experiences and lasting impact across Baltimore.

The Orioles robust partnership with the Harlem Park community began in April 2024, when the club launched the Adopt-A-School program, which is grounded in the belief that unwavering support and impactful opportunities can play a pivotal role in accelerating student and school success. This allows the Orioles to stand as a committed partner in impacting Harlem Park students' lives and learning for years to come.

For information on Orioles community initiatives, visit Orioles.com/Community.

About Truist

Truist Financial Corporation is a purpose-driven financial services company committed to inspiring and building better lives and communities. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Truist has leading market share in many of the high-growth markets in the U.S. and offers a wide range of products and services through wholesale and consumer businesses, including consumer and small business banking, commercial and corporate banking, investment banking and capital markets, wealth management, payments, and specialized lending businesses. Truist is a top 10 commercial bank with total assets of $549 billion as of March 31, 2026. Truist Bank, Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender. Learn more at Truist.com.

About the Baltimore Orioles

Since moving to Baltimore in 1954, the Orioles have become an institution in the city they call home. Over the past 70 years, the Baltimore Orioles have become one of the most storied franchises in all of Major League Baseball, winning three World Series Championships, 10 Division Titles, with the most recent coming in 2023, and calling The Ballpark That Forever Changed Baseball home. The Orioles are proud to give back to the community, focusing their year-round philanthropic efforts on two distinct pillars: Strengthening Our Community and Empowering Our Youth, while generating more than $10 billion in economic impact since 1992, and acting as a catalyst for tourism for the City of Baltimore and State of Maryland.

Find more stories and multimedia from Truist at 3blmedia.com.

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SOURCE: Truist

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/orioles-and-truist-announce-%22homers-for-homerooms%22-donation-for-ever-1201166