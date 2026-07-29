

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Align Technology Inc. (ALGN) reported a profit for second quarter that Drops, from last year



The company's earnings totaled $108.294 million, or $1.51 per share. This compares with $124.608 million, or $1.72 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Align Technology Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $189.131 million or $2.64 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 4.3% to $1.056 billion from $1.012 billion last year.



Align Technology Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $108.294 Mln. vs. $124.608 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.51 vs. $1.72 last year. -Revenue: $1.056 Bln vs. $1.012 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 1.000 B To $ 1.020 B Full year revenue guidance: 3 % To 4 %



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