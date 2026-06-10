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WKN: A2DYER | ISIN: SE0006510335 | Ticker-Symbol: 0CF
Frankfurt
10.06.26 | 08:10
0,011 Euro
-29,49 % -0,005
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ORGANOCLICK AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ORGANOCLICK AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0400,04410:56
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.06.2026 08:30 Uhr
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OrganoClick AB: Five-year results from the field study CEN/TS 12037 for the Nordic Swan eco-labelled timber OrganoWood Nowa

OrganoWood Nowa, treated with our new biocide-free wood preservative technology, has now undergone one of the toughest standardized field tests available for above-ground wood, CEN/TS 12037! The test has been going on for 5 years in Malaysia and Denmark and now we are publishing the results.

To find out if wood above ground is durable, you can do various standardized tests to see how it resists degradation, most of these are lab tests. But we also wanted to see how our new wood protection technology stands up in a natural outdoor environment in one of the world's toughest environments for wood, the Malaysian rainforest.

The independent third-party institute Danish Technological Institute has therefore carried out the field test CEN/TS 12037 with OrganoWood Nowa, treated with our new, patented wood protection technology based on biocide-free zirconium salts, in both Denmark and Malaysia.

The references, which consist of untreated pine and the impregnation CCA (copper, chromium and arsenate), which has been banned for 20 years, were also included in the test. The scale for assessing degradation ranges from 0-4, where 0 is unaffected and 4 is completely degraded. The untreated reference was completely degraded after 3 years in Malaysia, by rot fungus but also by termites. Pine pressure-impregnated with CCA was, as expected, unaffected.

But even OrganoWood Nowa was completely unaffected with 0 on the scale both in Malaysia and Denmark! The results show very good wood protection even in the hot and humid environment containing very aggressive wood-destroying organisms that a rainforest offers. The field study in Malaysia is formally completed, but we will continue to follow the timber and continuously report the results from both Denmark and Malaysia.

"This is really great news for us. The results from the five-year field tests clearly show that our Nordic Swan eco-labelled, and biocide-free technology provides exceptionally high protection against rot and performs on a par with traditional pressure-impregnated wood - even under these very demanding conditions. Our vision has always been to develop durable and environmentally certified products without compromising on performance, and these results are strong proof that we have succeeded in doing just that," says Jens Hamlin, CEO of OrganoWood.

----------------------
For more info, please contact:
Jens Hamlin, CEO OrganoWood AB
+46 (0)722 502 179
jens.hamlin@organowood.com

About Us
.........................................................................................
About OrganoClick
OrganoClick is a Swedish green chemical company, founded in 2006 replacing hidden plastic and harmful chemicals in fiber-based materials with green chemical solutions based on fossil-free raw materials. Based on the company's patented "OrganoClick" technologies, which are inspired by nature's chemistry, OrganoClick develops, produces and markets a range of products with the aim of enabling a green transition. For example, the biobased binder OC-BioBinder for the nonwoven and paper industry, the biodegradable textile impregnation OrganoTex® for consumers and the textile industry, the biocidal-free wood protection technology OrganoWood® for wood treatment companies and the construction industry, as well as eco-labelled maintenance products for home owners under the BIOkleen brand. OrganoClick was founded as a spin-off from Stockholm University and the Swedish Agricultural University and has received several awards for its green innovations, including being named a "Climate Solver" by the World Wide Fund for Nature - WWF. The company is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market and has its headquarters, production and R&D in Täby, north of Stockholm. OrganoClick's Certified Adviser on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market is Mangold Fondkommission AB, tel: +46 (0)8 503 01 551, email: ca@mangold.se.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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